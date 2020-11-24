New Chongqing location revealed in latest Hitman 3 'Under the Hood' trailer

Hitman 3 will thrust players back into the shoes of Agent 47 when it releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on January 20, 2021. For now, though, we’ll have to be content with a look at the game’s newest location, which shows off the true power of IO Interactive’s Glacier Engine.

Chongqing, the latest location to join the series, will take Agent 47 to rainy streets littered with beautiful neon lights. This Chinese transportation hub is packed with shops and stands as well as a ton of the usual secrets that Hitman fans will no doubt be ravenous to dig into. What really makes this new location so special, though, is the visuals that it creates.

In the ‘Under the Hood’ feature, IO showcases the rain as it falls around Agent 47. The visuals here are absolutely spectacular, something that all the Hitman games from the developer have managed to deliver on. With next-gen consoles now available, Hitman 3 is set to provide a deeper visual experience for players, offering up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR support on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. With the Glacier Engine, IO Interactive's proprietary development engine, the lighting, reflections, animations, and AI will all help bring the world to life.

If you’re a big fan of the Hitman series, then you’ll definitely want to check out the featured trailer above. According to a press release from IO Interactive, Hitman 3 will also allow players to visit any of the 20+ locations from the trilogy, all with the added improvements that Hitman 3 is bringing into play. Hitman 3 is slated to release on all major platforms, including the Nintendo Switch—via cloud gaming.

Hitman 3 isn’t all the IO Interactive has in the works either. The development studio recently teased an upcoming 007 video game, which will explore the agent’s origin story.