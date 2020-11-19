Project 007 announced by IO Interactive as its next project It would appear that IO Interactive's next project will be centered on the iconic British spy franchise, James Bond, with Project 007.

IO Interactive recently teased that it would be revealing a tease of its next all-new project today, and when the time came and the teaser finally dropped, we were treated to the look down an iconic barrel of a gun. What does that mean? It means IO Interactive is working on an all-new James Bond game, currently known as Project 007.

IO Interactive revealed the teaser for Project 007 on its YouTube channel on November 19, 2020. It was a short teaser, but IO Interactive took us into the barrel of a gun, reminiscent of the starting sequence popular in many 007 movies before we finally got the current working title of Project 007. You can see the trailer for yourself just below.

With IO Interactive having teased the reveal of an all-new project just a day before, it’s likely nobody expected a James Bond game coming out of this. The iconic spy film franchise hasn’t had much in the way of notable success, and most certainly nothing on the level of Rare’s GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo 64. Even so, if anyone was going to do this type of game, IO Interactive has earned the right. The team has done stellar work in the modern reworking of Hitman and given players plenty to love in the form of stealth action, assassination, and use of clever gadgetry to get missions done.

That said, we don’t know much about Project 007, having received little more than the barrel of the gun and the music. There was also seemingly the sound of crunching snow at the beginning of the video that seems to indicate a frosty cold area. It’s also worth noting that while concerns that this could be a little too much like Hitman, IO Interactive is also currently putting together Hitman 3 for PS5 in January 2021. It seems unlikely that IO would create something too redundant that its core franchise would simply overshadow. James Bond fans need a win in the long drought of good 007 games.

Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details and information about Project 007, what it is, and how it will play.