Warframe launches on PS5 this week

The free-to-play sci-fi game will arrive on the PlayStation 5 in a days.
Donovan Erskine
Warframe has seen much evolution since its launch back in 2013. Constant updates and new content have kept the game relevant throughout the years. Now, Warframe will be  a cross-generational game as it’s set to release on the PS5. Developer Digital Extremes has shared that the Sci-fi adventure game will arrive on Sony’s next-gen console this week.

Digital Extremes spoke to the popular game coming to PS5. “Warframe has evolved from its open beta launch of a single tileset and four Warframes in 2013, to 18 planets, three open worlds, 30 Quests, and 44 Warframes today. Warframe’s 60 million players including a whole new generation of players will have the opportunity to experience this wealth of evolving content with a dazzling new level of fidelity, speed and power on PS5 this Thursday.”

As with so many other games, Warframe will have some pretty visuals on the PS5. The game will be capable of running in 4K quality at 60 FPS. The game will also benefit from vastly improved loading times. With over a dozen planets and a countless number of unique environments, this will be huge in trimming down wait times for a massive game. Digital Extremes also states that they will be using the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and technology to make sure players feel the pull of a gun and every shot fired.

When players make the switch to PS5, they will be able to carry over all of their Warframe progression from the PS4. What’s more is that the game will be fully cross-play, letting players on PS5 continue to squad up with friends, even if they’re still on the PlayStation 4.

Warframe launches on PS5 in just two days on Thursday, November26 and will be free for all. For more news and updates, visit the Warframe topic page on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

