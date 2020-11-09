Assassin's Creed Valhalla strategy guide Everything you need to take on the Viking life can be found right here in our Assassin's Creed Valhalla strategy guide.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is finally here and that means you can jump into the game and start exploring the world of the Vikings. If you're planning on making your way through the latest chapter of the Assassin's Creed franchise, then having help is going to be a huge boost for you along the way.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in the history-spanning franchise, putting players in control of a Viking warrior that must lead their people in raids on England. There’s quite a lot to digest in the latest chapter, which is why we’ve put together a ton of resources and guides to help you out along the way.

General Assassin's Creed Valhalla Guides Guide Link Guide Description PC keybindings An in-depth look at the various keybindings and controls you'll find in the PC version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. PlayStation controls Get acquainted with the controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Xbox controls Xbox One and Xbox Series X players can get a good look at controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here. How long to beat Assassin's Creed Valhalla Curious just how long the game story will take you to complete? We can help.

Not sure yet if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is for you? In our review, Bill Lavoy writes, “Valhalla is full of unique places to explore and fun things to do. There are random world events that can be hit or miss. A mini game called Dice or a sort of Viking rap battle known as Flyting are solid distractions. Legendary Animals are there to hunt, Zealots roam the land looking for a fight, and Flying Paper with cosmetic designs floating through the air can be snatched up using Eivor's parkour skills. Many more activities riddle the land and offer meaningful rewards, ensuring players won't get bored in Valhalla.” You can read more of his thoughts in our official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review.

