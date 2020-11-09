How long to beat Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Find out how much time is required to beat and explore all of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a smaller game than Odyssey, at least in terms of map size. However, it’s still an open-world game by Ubisoft, so it’s not a short experience by any stretch. In fact, while the map maybe smaller, the time players can expect to invest could be just as large. No matter the style of play, here is how long it should take to beat Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

How long to beat Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

It will take you quite a bit to complete the story in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will ask players to invest a minimum of 50 hours in just the story on the Normal difficulty. This is assuming players are focusing heavily on the story and choosing not to get caught up with side quests and random world activities.

For players that want to explore the map, partake in side quests, chase gear, and enjoy most of the things Valhalla has to offer, the game is going to take at least 100 hours. While the map size seems to be smaller than it was in Odyssey, it’s packed with more meaningful things to do. It’s not uncommon to spend 15 minutes stealthily trying to clear a single location or figure out one of the game’s puzzles. Some of the quest arcs can take a player several hours to navigate, especially if they are enjoying all that each region has to offer, and there are more than a dozen regions.

The average player that plays on Normal difficulty, does some of the side quests and collects some of the collectibles can expect to spend about 70 to 80 hours in Valhalla. Give or take based on play style. Those who just rush in and kill everything could be done a bit sooner than those who want to take their time and utilize the sneaky approach.

