Skill Tree overview - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Learn how to earn Skill Points and understand the Skill Tree in Valhalla.

The Skill Tree in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will look much different to players than what they remember in previous Assassin’s Creed games. In Valhalla, the entire system has been re-worked, changing the way a player customizes their build and deals with Skills, fighting moves, and abilities.

Skill Tree explained

The skill tree in Valhalla uses what resembles an astrology map for players to navigate. This map starts in a central location and branches out along three paths: Melee, Range, and Stealth. Points are spent on individual stat nodes, as well as passive fighting moves. The Skill Tree does not feature any abilities.

Players are free to spend earned Skill Points on any part of the Skill Tree, so long as it’s connected to one of the already purchased nodes. In this way, players are creating their build by literally navigating the Skill Tree. Players who want a build focusing on Range can dig into that node more prominently, and the same goes for those who prefer Melee or Stealth. It’s also possible to create a balance which sees equal points being spent on all three styles.

Most of the options in the Skill Tree are stat nodes, which can boost stats such as Melee, Health, Light Attack, Heavy Attack, and many more. However, each section of the Skill Tree features at least one passive fighting move that stands out based on its visual size. These fighting moves could easily be mistaken for Abilities, but those are handled in a different system entirely, not the Skill Tree.

Fighting moves are situational to combat in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For example, players that follow the Melee path can soon unlock a fighting move called Stomp. When players knock an enemy to the ground, a prompt will appear that allows players to Stomp their enemy for big damage. This move does not take up any Adrenaline and is therefore not an Ability. It can be used endlessly if players continue to knock their enemies down. The Skill Tree features numerous passive fighting moves to help players build their preferred fighting style.

How to earn Skill Points

Skill Points are earned through XP in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. XP is earned by completing tasks such as defeating enemies in combat, unlocking a High Point through synchronization, quest completion, and a lot more. Just about everything players do in Valhalla will earn them XP, and that XP will unlock Skill Points to increase their Power and customize their build.

Players are given a Power rating in Valhalla which directly reflects how many Skill Points they have spent in the Skill Tree. Each region in Valhalla is given a Power recommendation, and when players are close to that level or beyond it, they can enter the region and expect to find similar level challenges.

Experimenting with Skill Points

Players should feel comfortable spending Skill Points as they see fit. There is no danger of losing points in a bad decision, because players can respec their entire Skill Tree at any time without cost, or simply take back individual stat nodes and spend them elsewhere. This is a high-level move by Ubisoft that will allow for open experimentation and see some incredible builds in Valhalla. If your play style evolves over time, just hit the respec option and start again without fear.

