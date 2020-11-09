PlayStation controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Here's a look at the basic PlayStation Controls in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
If you’re planning on playing through the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, then knowing the controls for your preferred platform can help you get a head start. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to all the PlayStation controls in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
If you are playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then this guide will help you come to terms with the controls early on. If you’re playing on PC or Xbox, then please check out the guides that we’ve created for those two platforms. Now, let’s take a look at the PlayStation controls for the latest chapter in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Basic Controls Overview
|Action
|Control
|Move
|Left Stick
|Rotate Camera
|Right Stick
|Odin Sight (hold)
|R3
|Lock on Target (click)
|R3
|Raven Mode
|Up D-Pad
|Whistle / Call Horse
|Left D-Pad
|Use Health Rations
|Right D-Pad
|Quick Select Menu (hold)
|Down D-Pad
|Aim Bow (hold) / Special Abilities
|L2
|Left Hand Attack
|L1
|Heavy Attack / Special Abilities (hold) / Shoot Bow
|R2
|Light Attack / Assassinate
|L1
|Interact / Carry
|Triangle
|Dodge / Roll
|Square
|Leap / Climb
|X
|Crouch
|Circle
|World Map
|Touchpad
|Pause Menu
|Options
|Cinematic Camera
|Touchpad
Longship controls
With a look at the most basic controls, let's take a look at the longship controls.
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla Longship Controls
|Action
|Control
|Open / Close Sail
|X
|Start Shanty
|Left D-Pad
|Stop Shanty
|Left D-Pad
|Next Song
|Left D-Pad
|Switch Stories
|R1
Raven controls
Here are the Raven controls you need to know about.
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven Controls
|Action
|Control
|Place Marker
|X
|Remove All Markers
|Square
|Stationary Mode
|L2
|Boost
|R2
|Region Panel
|Triangle
Mount controls
If you're exploring the world, then you'll probably find yourself using a mount quite a bit. Here's a look at the basic controls you need to know.
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mount Controls
|Action
|Control
|Whistle / Call Mount
|Left D-Pad
|Dismount
|Circle
As you can see, Valhalla makes good use of the available control options included with the PlayStation controllers. Now that you’ve got a solid grasp on the PlayStation controls, you can head out into the game and start taking England for yourself. If you are looking for even more help, you can also head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide, where we’ve put hours of experience into guides to help you find every secret that awaits you.