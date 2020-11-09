New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Here's a look at the basic PlayStation Controls in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Josh Hawkins
0

If you’re planning on playing through the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, then knowing the controls for your preferred platform can help you get a head start. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to all the PlayStation controls in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

PlayStation controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

If you are playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then this guide will help you come to terms with the controls early on. If you’re playing on PC or Xbox, then please check out the guides that we’ve created for those two platforms. Now, let’s take a look at the PlayStation controls for the latest chapter in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Basic Controls Overview
Action Control
Move Left Stick
Rotate Camera Right Stick
Odin Sight (hold) R3
Lock on Target (click) R3
Raven Mode Up D-Pad
Whistle / Call Horse Left D-Pad
Use Health Rations Right D-Pad
Quick Select Menu (hold) Down D-Pad
Aim Bow (hold) / Special Abilities L2
Left Hand Attack L1
Heavy Attack / Special Abilities (hold) / Shoot Bow R2
Light Attack / Assassinate L1
Interact / Carry Triangle
Dodge / Roll Square
Leap / Climb X
Crouch Circle
World Map Touchpad
Pause Menu Options
Cinematic Camera Touchpad

Longship controls

With a look at the most basic controls, let's take a look at the longship controls.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Longship Controls
Action Control
Open / Close Sail X
Start Shanty Left D-Pad
Stop Shanty Left D-Pad
Next Song Left D-Pad
Switch Stories R1

Raven controls

Here are the Raven controls you need to know about.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven Controls
Action Control
Place Marker X
Remove All Markers Square
Stationary Mode L2
Boost R2
Region Panel Triangle

Mount controls

If you're exploring the world, then you'll probably find yourself using a mount quite a bit. Here's a look at the basic controls you need to know.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mount Controls
Action Control
Whistle / Call Mount Left D-Pad
Dismount Circle

As you can see, Valhalla makes good use of the available control options included with the PlayStation controllers. Now that you’ve got a solid grasp on the PlayStation controls, you can head out into the game and start taking England for yourself. If you are looking for even more help, you can also head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide, where we’ve put hours of experience into guides to help you find every secret that awaits you.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

