PlayStation controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Here's a look at the basic PlayStation Controls in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

If you’re planning on playing through the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, then knowing the controls for your preferred platform can help you get a head start. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to all the PlayStation controls in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

PlayStation controls - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

If you are playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then this guide will help you come to terms with the controls early on. If you’re playing on PC or Xbox, then please check out the guides that we’ve created for those two platforms. Now, let’s take a look at the PlayStation controls for the latest chapter in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Basic Controls Overview Action Control Move Left Stick Rotate Camera Right Stick Odin Sight (hold) R3 Lock on Target (click) R3 Raven Mode Up D-Pad Whistle / Call Horse Left D-Pad Use Health Rations Right D-Pad Quick Select Menu (hold) Down D-Pad Aim Bow (hold) / Special Abilities L2 Left Hand Attack L1 Heavy Attack / Special Abilities (hold) / Shoot Bow R2 Light Attack / Assassinate L1 Interact / Carry Triangle Dodge / Roll Square Leap / Climb X Crouch Circle World Map Touchpad Pause Menu Options Cinematic Camera Touchpad

Longship controls

With a look at the most basic controls, let's take a look at the longship controls.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Longship Controls Action Control Open / Close Sail X Start Shanty Left D-Pad Stop Shanty Left D-Pad Next Song Left D-Pad Switch Stories R1

Raven controls

Here are the Raven controls you need to know about.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven Controls Action Control Place Marker X Remove All Markers Square Stationary Mode L2 Boost R2 Region Panel Triangle

Mount controls

If you're exploring the world, then you'll probably find yourself using a mount quite a bit. Here's a look at the basic controls you need to know.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mount Controls Action Control Whistle / Call Mount Left D-Pad Dismount Circle

As you can see, Valhalla makes good use of the available control options included with the PlayStation controllers. Now that you’ve got a solid grasp on the PlayStation controls, you can head out into the game and start taking England for yourself. If you are looking for even more help, you can also head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide, where we’ve put hours of experience into guides to help you find every secret that awaits you.