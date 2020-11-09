New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PC Keybindings and controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Take a look at the PC keybindings and controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Josh Hawkins
0

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available and players can jump into the Viking-filled action of the new adventure today. For those planning to dive in, though, coming to grips with the controls early on can be helpful, that’s why we’ve broken down the PC keybindings for Valhalla below.

PC Keybindings and controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Valhalla PC keybindings and controls

If you’re playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC, then knowing the controls early on will help you become a stronger warrior. If you’re playing on PlayStation or Xbox, you can also check out our other control guides by clicking on the console names in this sentence. Now, let’s jump right into the PC keybindings, which we’ve broken down in a table below.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - PC Keybindings Overview
Action Control / Keybinding
Forward W
Backward S
Right D
Left A
Light Attack / Shoot Bow / Place Marker Left Mouse Button
Heavy Attack / Aim (hold) Shift + Left Mouse Button
Ranged Abilities (hold) / Stationary Mode (hold) Right Mouse Button
Lock Target Middle Mouse Button
Quest Menu Tab
Sprint / Lunge / Gallop Shift
Dodge / Roll (hold) Alt
Follow Road (hold) / Auto Movement Z
Whistle / Call Mount (hold) X
Drop Down / Crouch / Dive / Dismount (hold) / Release Object / Remove All Markers (hold) C
Call Raven / Odin's Sight (hold) V
Put on Cloak B
Start Fishing N
Use Ration H
Quick Actions Wheel G
Call Longship / Use Horn (hold) / Start Raid J
Meditate (hold) K
Cinematic Camera (hold) Enter
World Map M
Codex Menu P
Order Menu O
Inventory Menu I
Abilities Menu U
Swap Weapon Shift + T
Secondary Interaction / Assassinate / Focus Camera F
Torch (hold) / Switch River Stories T
Performance Panel F1
Photo Mode F3
Quick Save F5
Quick Load F9
Tobii Eye Calibration F12

Longship controls

With a basis for the controls in mind, let's look at the longship controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Longship PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Open / Close Sail Spacebar
Start Shanty R
Stop Shanty R
Next Song R
Switch Stories T

Raven controls

Now, let's take a look at the Raven controls.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Place Marker Left Mouse Button
Remove All Markers C
Stationary Mode Right Mouse Button
Boost Spacebar
Region Panel R

Camera controls

If you need more help with the camera controls, then we can also help out there.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Camera PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Focus Camera F
Cinematic Camera Enter
Camera Up Up Arrow
Camera Down Down Arrow
Camera Left Left Arrow
Camera Right Right Arrow

Now that you have a solid idea of what to expect from the controls when using a keyboard and mouse on the PC, you should be able to get a head start on your journey in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Keep in mind that you can customize some of these controls if you’d like, allowing you to better set up your game the way that you like it. 

For more assistance with the latest chapter of the Assassin’s Creed series, please head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide, where you’ll find even more helpful tips, tricks, and guides designed to help you get the most out of the game.

