PC Keybindings and controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Take a look at the PC keybindings and controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available and players can jump into the Viking-filled action of the new adventure today. For those planning to dive in, though, coming to grips with the controls early on can be helpful, that’s why we’ve broken down the PC keybindings for Valhalla below.
If you’re playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC, then knowing the controls early on will help you become a stronger warrior. If you’re playing on PlayStation or Xbox, you can also check out our other control guides by clicking on the console names in this sentence. Now, let’s jump right into the PC keybindings, which we’ve broken down in a table below.
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla - PC Keybindings Overview
|Action
|Control / Keybinding
|Forward
|W
|Backward
|S
|Right
|D
|Left
|A
|Light Attack / Shoot Bow / Place Marker
|Left Mouse Button
|Heavy Attack / Aim (hold)
|Shift + Left Mouse Button
|Ranged Abilities (hold) / Stationary Mode (hold)
|Right Mouse Button
|Lock Target
|Middle Mouse Button
|Quest Menu
|Tab
|Sprint / Lunge / Gallop
|Shift
|Dodge / Roll (hold)
|Alt
|Follow Road (hold) / Auto Movement
|Z
|Whistle / Call Mount (hold)
|X
|Drop Down / Crouch / Dive / Dismount (hold) / Release Object / Remove All Markers (hold)
|C
|Call Raven / Odin's Sight (hold)
|V
|Put on Cloak
|B
|Start Fishing
|N
|Use Ration
|H
|Quick Actions Wheel
|G
|Call Longship / Use Horn (hold) / Start Raid
|J
|Meditate (hold)
|K
|Cinematic Camera (hold)
|Enter
|World Map
|M
|Codex Menu
|P
|Order Menu
|O
|Inventory Menu
|I
|Abilities Menu
|U
|Swap Weapon
|Shift + T
|Secondary Interaction / Assassinate / Focus Camera
|F
|Torch (hold) / Switch River Stories
|T
|Performance Panel
|F1
|Photo Mode
|F3
|Quick Save
|F5
|Quick Load
|F9
|Tobii Eye Calibration
|F12
Longship controls
With a basis for the controls in mind, let's look at the longship controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla Longship PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Open / Close Sail
|Spacebar
|Start Shanty
|R
|Stop Shanty
|R
|Next Song
|R
|Switch Stories
|T
Raven controls
Now, let's take a look at the Raven controls.
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Place Marker
|Left Mouse Button
|Remove All Markers
|C
|Stationary Mode
|Right Mouse Button
|Boost
|Spacebar
|Region Panel
|R
Camera controls
If you need more help with the camera controls, then we can also help out there.
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla Camera PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Focus Camera
|F
|Cinematic Camera
|Enter
|Camera Up
|Up Arrow
|Camera Down
|Down Arrow
|Camera Left
|Left Arrow
|Camera Right
|Right Arrow
Now that you have a solid idea of what to expect from the controls when using a keyboard and mouse on the PC, you should be able to get a head start on your journey in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Keep in mind that you can customize some of these controls if you’d like, allowing you to better set up your game the way that you like it.
