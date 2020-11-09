PC Keybindings and controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Take a look at the PC keybindings and controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available and players can jump into the Viking-filled action of the new adventure today. For those planning to dive in, though, coming to grips with the controls early on can be helpful, that’s why we’ve broken down the PC keybindings for Valhalla below.

PC Keybindings and controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

If you’re playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC, then knowing the controls early on will help you become a stronger warrior. If you’re playing on PlayStation or Xbox, you can also check out our other control guides by clicking on the console names in this sentence. Now, let’s jump right into the PC keybindings, which we’ve broken down in a table below.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - PC Keybindings Overview Action Control / Keybinding Forward W Backward S Right D Left A Light Attack / Shoot Bow / Place Marker Left Mouse Button Heavy Attack / Aim (hold) Shift + Left Mouse Button Ranged Abilities (hold) / Stationary Mode (hold) Right Mouse Button Lock Target Middle Mouse Button Quest Menu Tab Sprint / Lunge / Gallop Shift Dodge / Roll (hold) Alt Follow Road (hold) / Auto Movement Z Whistle / Call Mount (hold) X Drop Down / Crouch / Dive / Dismount (hold) / Release Object / Remove All Markers (hold) C Call Raven / Odin's Sight (hold) V Put on Cloak B Start Fishing N Use Ration H Quick Actions Wheel G Call Longship / Use Horn (hold) / Start Raid J Meditate (hold) K Cinematic Camera (hold) Enter World Map M Codex Menu P Order Menu O Inventory Menu I Abilities Menu U Swap Weapon Shift + T Secondary Interaction / Assassinate / Focus Camera F Torch (hold) / Switch River Stories T Performance Panel F1 Photo Mode F3 Quick Save F5 Quick Load F9 Tobii Eye Calibration F12

Longship controls

With a basis for the controls in mind, let's look at the longship controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Longship PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Open / Close Sail Spacebar Start Shanty R Stop Shanty R Next Song R Switch Stories T

Raven controls

Now, let's take a look at the Raven controls.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Place Marker Left Mouse Button Remove All Markers C Stationary Mode Right Mouse Button Boost Spacebar Region Panel R

Camera controls

If you need more help with the camera controls, then we can also help out there.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Camera PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Focus Camera F Cinematic Camera Enter Camera Up Up Arrow Camera Down Down Arrow Camera Left Left Arrow Camera Right Right Arrow

Now that you have a solid idea of what to expect from the controls when using a keyboard and mouse on the PC, you should be able to get a head start on your journey in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Keep in mind that you can customize some of these controls if you’d like, allowing you to better set up your game the way that you like it.

For more assistance with the latest chapter of the Assassin’s Creed series, please head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide, where you’ll find even more helpful tips, tricks, and guides designed to help you get the most out of the game.