Xbox controls - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Take a good look at the Xbox controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Those jumping into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this week on the Xbox will want to get ahead of the game by familiarizing themselves with the controls. To help, we’ve broken down all of the Xbox one controls, as well as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controls below. Let’s jump in.

Those playing Assassin’s Creed on the Xbox -- whether it’s the Xbox One, or the newer Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will want to come to grips with the controls early on. While you can find them in the game, we’ve broken them down in a much easier-to-read table below. If you’re playing on another platform and looking for the PlayStation controls or the PC keybindings, then please refer to those guides instead.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Basic Controls Overview
Action Control
Move Left Stick
Rotate Camera Right Stick
Odin Sight (hold) Right Stick Push In
Lock on Target (click) Right Stick Push In
Raven Mode Up D-Pad
Whistle / Call Horse Left D-Pad
Use Health Rations Right D-Pad
Quick Select Menu (hold) Down D-Pad
Aim Bow (hold) / Special Abilities LT
Left Hand Attack LB
Heavy Attack / Special Abilities (hold) / Shoot Bow RT
Light Attack / Assassinate RB
Interact / Carry Y
Dodge / Roll X
Leap / Climb A
Crouch B
World Map View Button
Pause Menu Menu Button
Cinematic Camera View Button

Longship controls

You'll be using the longship quite a bit. To help you out, here's a look at all the controls you need to know.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Longship Controls
Action Control
Open / Close Sail A
Start Shanty Left D-Pad
Stop Shanty Left D-Pad
Next Song Left D-Pad
Switch Stories RB

Raven controls

The Raven can help you scout our enemy encampments, so make sure you know how to control it.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven Controls
Action Control
Place Marker A
Remove All Markers X
Stationary Mode LT
Boost RT
Region Panel Y

Mount controls

Use these mount controls to come to terms with controlling your horse and other mounts in Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mount Controls
Action Control
Whistle / Call Mount Left D-Pad
Dismount B

Now that you have had a solid look at the controls for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Xbox, you can jump in knowing exactly what all those buttons on your controller do. You can also head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide, where we have put together a ton of other helpful articles and guides designed specifically to help you.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

