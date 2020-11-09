Xbox controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Take a good look at the Xbox controls for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Those jumping into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this week on the Xbox will want to get ahead of the game by familiarizing themselves with the controls. To help, we’ve broken down all of the Xbox one controls, as well as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controls below. Let’s jump in.

Xbox controls - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Those playing Assassin’s Creed on the Xbox -- whether it’s the Xbox One, or the newer Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will want to come to grips with the controls early on. While you can find them in the game, we’ve broken them down in a much easier-to-read table below. If you’re playing on another platform and looking for the PlayStation controls or the PC keybindings, then please refer to those guides instead.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Basic Controls Overview Action Control Move Left Stick Rotate Camera Right Stick Odin Sight (hold) Right Stick Push In Lock on Target (click) Right Stick Push In Raven Mode Up D-Pad Whistle / Call Horse Left D-Pad Use Health Rations Right D-Pad Quick Select Menu (hold) Down D-Pad Aim Bow (hold) / Special Abilities LT Left Hand Attack LB Heavy Attack / Special Abilities (hold) / Shoot Bow RT Light Attack / Assassinate RB Interact / Carry Y Dodge / Roll X Leap / Climb A Crouch B World Map View Button Pause Menu Menu Button Cinematic Camera View Button

Longship controls

You'll be using the longship quite a bit. To help you out, here's a look at all the controls you need to know.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Longship Controls Action Control Open / Close Sail A Start Shanty Left D-Pad Stop Shanty Left D-Pad Next Song Left D-Pad Switch Stories RB

Raven controls

The Raven can help you scout our enemy encampments, so make sure you know how to control it.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven Controls Action Control Place Marker A Remove All Markers X Stationary Mode LT Boost RT Region Panel Y

Mount controls

Use these mount controls to come to terms with controlling your horse and other mounts in Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Mount Controls Action Control Whistle / Call Mount Left D-Pad Dismount B

Now that you have had a solid look at the controls for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Xbox, you can jump in knowing exactly what all those buttons on your controller do. You can also head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide, where we have put together a ton of other helpful articles and guides designed specifically to help you.