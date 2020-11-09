New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to perform Assassinations - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Curious as to why you can't perform assassinations in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? We go you.
Bill Lavoy
1

It wouldn’t be an Assassin’s Creed game without the ability to sneak up or drop down on a target and pull off a slick Assassination. However, players might be wondering why they can’t perform an Assassination as they get started with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Don’t worry, it’s only temporary.

How to perform Assassinations

Perform Assassinations Assassin's Creed Valhalla

To Assassinate a target in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the target must be unaware that you’re there. You must then press the proper button input depending on your platform.

  • PC: F
  • PS4/PS5: R1
  • XB1/XBSX - RB

Here’s the catch, though. Players will not be able to perform an Assassination during the first part of the game. This is a skill that Eivor must be taught, and that happens naturally as players progress the story. It shouldn’t take more than an hour or two to unlock this, and it can’t be missed, so I’m going to spare the details that might spoil things. Just move through the first part of the story and, when the time is right, the game will provide Eivor the ability to Assassinate targets.

There are a lot of moving parts beyond Assassinations and players will get stuck at some point. For that, we have the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide hub for players to browse and familiarize themselves with the game’s more involved systems.

