How to respec - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Learn how to respec skills and unlock new ones with those same skill points in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Choosing the perfect set of skills is important for any RPG, which is why many have given players the option to respec, which basically takes any active skill points and returns them to you. If you’re planning on playing through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, then you’ll be happy to learn that the game does let you respec, and this guide will show you exactly how to make that happen.

How to respec

If you’re looking to respec in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, then you’re in luck. Not only is the process relatively easy, but it also won’t cost you anything like it has in previous RPGs.

To start respeccing your skills in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla all you need to do is open the menu and navigate to the Skills section. Once here, highlight the particular skill that you want to respec and then press and hold down the respec button -- this will change based on your platform of choice, but it is highlighted in the menu when you are hovering over any skills. This allows you to respec individual skills, though you should keep in mind that any skills unlocked after the skill you respec will also be undone.

If you’re wanting to change up your playstyle drastically, then you can actually respec all your skills by resetting every skill point. When in the skills menu, go ahead and hold down the reset skills button -- detailed in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. This will reset every single skill that you have unlocked up to this point, allowing you to spend your skill points in other ways.

Respeccing can be great if you find that a skill you selected isn’t useful, or if you just want to change up your playstyle quite a bit. Now that you know how to respec, you can head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide for more useful information.