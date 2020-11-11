Thor's Mjolnir Hammer and armor - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

One of the best things about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the chase for gear and that perfect build. At the top of many lists will be Thor’s Mjolnir Hammer and complete five-piece armor set. In this guide, I’ll explain how to get each piece.

Thor’s Breeches

The first piece of armor players should chase is Thor’s Breeches. They can be found in Grantebridgescire, directly north from the Isle of Ely Monastery. Players will approach an area covered in fog and surrounded by lit torches. Look for a body that has been displayed and interact with it. This will summon Goneril, one of the three sisters from the Daughters of Lerion mystery. Defeat Goneril to obtain Goneril’s Dagger and Thor’s Breeches, but note players should be Power 90 before giving this a try.

Thor’s Battle Plate

Players can get Thor’s Battle Plate by defeating Regan, one of the three Daughters of Lerion. Players should be Power 110 before attempting this. You can find Regan on the north coast of East Anglia in Walsham Crag, just west of the Forward Camp in East Anglia. Once Regan is out of the picture, players will receive Regan’s Dagger and Thor’s Battle Plate.

Thor’s Gauntlets

A battle against Cordelia, one of the Daughters of Lerion, is necessary to obtain Thor’s Gauntlets. This is a Power 340 recommended fight, so there’s a good chance players will be long done with the story by the time they get around to doing this. Cordelia can be found southwest of the Britannia’s Watch High Point, and east of Raetborough in in East Anglia. Players will get Thor’s Gauntlets and Cordelia’s Dagger when they defeat her.

Thor’s Helmet

The fourth piece of armor players can obtain is the easiest, unless you factor in fighting the three Sisters of Lerion, in which case it isn’t easy at all. In East Anglia, west of the Yare River and northeast of King’s Bury, players can find a location that is abandoned and creepy. Look for a tunnel west of the complex and head inside. Follow it to the end and there will be a statue with three dagger wounds in its back. Place the three daggers into the statue by choosing to interact with it, gaining access to a secret area. It’s here that players can find Thor’s Helmet inside a chest.

Thor’s Cape

Thor’s Cape is obtained by defeating all members of the Order of the Ancients. This will require both story progression and open-world exploration. Once all members are defeated, head back to Hytham in the settlement and speak to him. Give Hytham all of the Order medallions and he will hand over Thor’s Cape. This is the fifth and final piece of the armor set, meaning players can move on to acquiring Thor’s Hammer.

Thor’s Mjolnir Hammer

This is what everyone is looking for, but it’s the final piece that players will obtain. To get Thor’s Mjolnir Hammer, players must have all five pieces of Thor’s armor, which is only possible by defeating all members of the Order of the Ancients. Obviously, this is an end-game activity that require dozens of hours spent playing Valhalla. The reason for this is simple; Thor’s Hammer can only be picked up by someone worthy, and to be considered worthy a player must possess all of the pieces of Thor’s armor.

Players will have to go back to Norway to get Thor’s Hammer. To do this, the game must be completed, which includes a mission called Brother’s Keeper. This will allow travel to Norway. Go to Norway and head to the Hordafylke region. View the video embedded above by PS5 Trophies to see exactly where Thor’s Mjolnir Hammer is located. Just remember that all five pieces of Thor’s armor must be equipped to pick up Thor’s Mjolnir Hammer.

Now that players know how to get Thor’s Mjolnir Hammer and all five pieces of Thor’s armor, head back to ourr Assassin’s Creed Valhalla strategy guide for more information on the ins and outs of being a Viking.