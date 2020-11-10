How to use Photo Mode - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Learn the ins and outs of Photo Mode in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Being able to take photos seamlessly while playing a game has become a big mechanic over the past several years and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla includes a pretty hefty Photo Mode for players to utilize. If you’re struggling to come to grips with the Photo Mode, or just looking for some pointers on how it works, then we can help.

Players can activate Photo Mode in Assassin’s Creed just about any point through gameplay by pressing F3 on the keyboard, or by pressing both joysticks in on the controller. This will bring up the photo system, allowing you to add filters, move the camera around, and more.

Photo mode has a ton of different controls for you to master.

While in Photo Mode, players will have a number of options available to them. Most of the controls are easily outlined on the screen, making it easy to keep up with what you need to do. To help you out, though, here’s a brief look at the most basic controls.

Photo Mode Controls - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Action Control / Keybinding Switch to Edit Mode Push in Left Stick / L3 / Left Mouse Button Move Camera Left Stick / WASD Rotate Camera Right Stick / Mouse Offset Camera D-Pad/ Left Mouse Click + Mouse Orbit L3 + Right Stick / Push Left Stick In + Right Stick / Right Mouse Click + Mouse Reset Camera R3/ Right Stick In / R Cycle Grides Square / X / G Preview Triangle / Y / Middle Mouse Button Take Photo X / A / Space

When you’ve got the photo that you want to take set up, simply press X on the PlayStation controller, Space on keyboard, or A on the Xbox controller. This will take the photo, saving it to the game files so that you can share it later.

Now that you have a basic idea of how Photo Mode works, you can start adding filters and other items by switching to Edit Mode by pressing the Left Stick (or Left Mouse Button on PC) in. This will allow you to change the following settings:

Depth of Field

Exposure

Contrast

Temperature

Tint

Saturation

Noise

Vignetting

Bloom

Fog

When you’re ready, simply press the Left Stick (or Left Mouse Click) on your controller in to exit back to Composition Mode. When you’re ready to exit, simply press Escape, Circle, or B depending on your controller.

