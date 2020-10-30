New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 30, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Josh Hawkins
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night, which means we've made it through yet another week in this weird and absolutely dumb year. Sam is busy doing whatever it is he does on his days off, so you're stuck with me this week.

Hopefully I can live up to the hype, but probably not. Either way, let's jump right into today's news and then take a look at some other cool stuff from the internet!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's been a week for Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077 got hit with another delay. The social media team really took it in stride.

The Cleveland Browns' photographer is bringing his A-game

Do you even lift, bro? Why yes, yes he does.

The snakes are moving in...and I'm moving out.

First they take over our cars. What's next, snakemen walking around in business suits?

Kindness is sus, bro

Now that's a tweet I can get behind.

Is that a new type of blush?

Something about this picture just doesn't feel right. Man, 2020 has been a weird year.

Now those are the good treats...

Nothing to see here, folks. Nothing at all. These animals are definitely not doped out of their minds. Nope. On the plus side, they both look like they just mad chillin'.

It's baby yoda. >:(

Mando season 2 kicked off today. Time for more baby yoda. Heck yeah.

Will you be spoopy?

Aww, that's cute. Don't let it in, dude. Just don't. 

The Hero of Time strikes again

Seriously, though. Marc is fire. Saw him in concert at one of those drive-in concerts he did and it was absolutely amazing. I'm digging this new stuff.

I stan Sam

So does this guy. Seriously, though, let's give it up for Sam, and the rest of the team. What a great group of pals.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 30, 2020. As we head into the Halloween weekend, please stay safe. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Before we go, a special guest wanted to pop in and say hi. Everyone say "hi Lola". Now squee. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola