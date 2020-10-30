Evening Reading - October 30, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night, which means we've made it through yet another week in this weird and absolutely dumb year. Sam is busy doing whatever it is he does on his days off, so you're stuck with me this week.

Hopefully I can live up to the hype, but probably not. Either way, let's jump right into today's news and then take a look at some other cool stuff from the internet!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's been a week for Cyberpunk

In case you've been wondering how our week went.pic.twitter.com/lYxyvvuLxu — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 30, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 got hit with another delay. The social media team really took it in stride.

The Cleveland Browns' photographer is bringing his A-game

But don’t worry. He’s been putting in the work and hasn’t missed a shot since 💪@TheMattStarkey pic.twitter.com/X9SsjE9esR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 30, 2020

Do you even lift, bro? Why yes, yes he does.

The snakes are moving in...and I'm moving out.

First they take over our cars. What's next, snakemen walking around in business suits?

Kindness is sus, bro

Now that's a tweet I can get behind.

Is that a new type of blush?

Oregon’s public health authority had their MD dress up like a clown and announce COVID deaths. pic.twitter.com/6MJaqQniG6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 28, 2020

Something about this picture just doesn't feel right. Man, 2020 has been a weird year.

Now those are the good treats...

Nothing to see here, folks. Nothing at all. These animals are definitely not doped out of their minds. Nope. On the plus side, they both look like they just mad chillin'.

It's baby yoda. >:(

disney: what’s his name



me: [chained to a chair] baby yoda



disney: [smacking me] WHAT’S HIS NAME



me: [spitting blood] baby yofda — nate of the living dead (@MNateShyamalan) October 30, 2020

Mando season 2 kicked off today. Time for more baby yoda. Heck yeah.

Will you be spoopy?

Aww, that's cute. Don't let it in, dude. Just don't.

The Hero of Time strikes again

Already Came (With The New Thing) pic.twitter.com/0DQxQpM564 — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) October 31, 2020

Seriously, though. Marc is fire. Saw him in concert at one of those drive-in concerts he did and it was absolutely amazing. I'm digging this new stuff.

I stan Sam

I don't think the Destiny community appreciates the MVP of guides. It's @SamuelChandler. The guy is a hero of the traveler. — David Ahmadi (@Roshby57) October 30, 2020

So does this guy. Seriously, though, let's give it up for Sam, and the rest of the team. What a great group of pals.

Before we go, a special guest wanted to pop in and say hi. Everyone say "hi Lola". Now squee.

