Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 30: Steam Halloween Sale

It's Halloween time and there are sales going on across all across the PC gaming storefronts. Epic Games got a one-week head start and their Halloween Sale is still going on right now. But now Valve has joined the fun with their own Halloween Sale and they're going the extra mile by not only featuring seasonal-themed games, they're actually labeling which games are having Halloween events on individual listings.

Among the games on sale are Death Stranding, DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, Control Ultimate Edition, and even Half-Life: Alyx. You had your opportunity to grab the VR Half-Life earlier this year, so if you slept on that deal, here's a second chance. You can also find Halloween sales on GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, and the Humble Store.

There's also Star Wars to celebrate this weekend, so be sure to pick up Star Wars Squadrons for sale across Steam, Origin, Green Man Gaming, and more. If you're more into the old-school Star Wars experience, you can find some pretty great games up on GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.

Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of any full-priced game.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.

Pay $1 or more for Pacify and DISTRAINT 2. Pay more than the average $9.37 for The Letter, DARQ, Blood: Fresh Supply, DESOLATE, and Detention. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Blackout Club, DUSK, and Layers of Fear 2. These activate on Steam.

