Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 30: Steam Halloween Sale

It's Halloween time and there are sales going on across all across the PC gaming storefronts. Epic Games got a one-week head start and their Halloween Sale is still going on right now. But now Valve has joined the fun with their own Halloween Sale and they're going the extra mile by not only featuring seasonal-themed games, they're actually labeling which games are having Halloween events on individual listings.
Among the games on sale are Death Stranding, DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, Control Ultimate Edition, and even Half-Life: Alyx. You had your opportunity to grab the VR Half-Life earlier this year, so if you slept on that deal, here's a second chance. You can also find Halloween sales on GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, and the Humble Store.
There's also Star Wars to celebrate this weekend, so be sure to pick up Star Wars Squadrons for sale across Steam, Origin, Green Man Gaming, and more. If you're more into the old-school Star Wars experience, you can find some pretty great games up on GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Blair Witch - FREE until 11/05
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - FREE until 11/05
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Halloween Sale 2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Death Stranding - $41.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Maneater - $27.99 (30% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- SnowRunner - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Falcon Age - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $19.49 (35% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $19.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $17.49 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Halloween Sale 2020.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.
- Heavy Rain [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.89 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $19.19 (36% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $25.59 (36% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.42 (59% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Beyond: Two Souls [Steam] - $9.39 (53% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising [UPlay] - $4.99 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $26.39 (76% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $6.99 (80% off)
GamersGate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of any full-priced game.
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $36.53 (39% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $36.17 (40% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $13.61 (61% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $15.65 (48% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $27.00 (73% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $42.92 (64% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $20.87 (48% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.80 (82% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $20.87 (48% off)
GOG.com
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $27.99 (30% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Sale
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the GOG.com Star Wars Sale.
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $19.99 (20% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- AMID EVIL - $11.99 (40% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $29.15 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $9.99 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- Vampyr - $11.99 (70% off)
- Blair Witch - $14.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outward - $13.59 (66% off)
- Othercide - $24.49 (30% off)
- Outlast 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Outlast - $2.99 (85% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $11.99 (60% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Halloween Sale
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $23.79 (41% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (15% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $34.85 (42% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [Steam][VR Headset Required] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $7.20 (64% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $16.20 (73% off)
- Outlast 2 [Steam] - $5.10 (83% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Halloween Sale.
- EA Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $13.19 (34% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition [Origin] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Sea of Solitude [Origin] - $8.80 (56% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming EA Sale.
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Secret of Mana [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.
Pay $1 or more for Pacify and DISTRAINT 2. Pay more than the average $9.37 for The Letter, DARQ, Blood: Fresh Supply, DESOLATE, and Detention. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Blackout Club, DUSK, and Layers of Fear 2. These activate on Steam.
- Halloween Sale
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $40.18 (33% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- West of Dead [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Franchise [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack [Steam] - $10.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Halloween Sale.
- RPG Sale
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Maneater [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Surge 2 [Steam] - $13.59 (66% off)
- More from the Humble Store's RPG Sale.
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition [Steam/Epic] - $39.34 (67% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $10.49 (70% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
Origin
- Scary Savings Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack - $9.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $13.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (70% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Scary Savings Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
Steam
- Star Wars Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $10.48 (74% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.16 (74% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $18.86 (74% off)
- Pinball FX3 Star Wars Pinball Season 2 Bundle - $11.56 (60% off)
- Pinball FX3 Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle - $10.37 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Star Wars Sale.
- The Steam Halloween Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding - $41.99 (30% off)
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Subnautica - $17.49 (30% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- DUSK - $11.59 (42% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/31)
- Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition - $34.77 (42% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Alien Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- Black Mesa - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Halloween Sale.
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Trials of Mana - $34.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $39.98 (33% off)
- Games Made in France
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $39.99 (50% off)
- Fallback - $7.49 (50% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods [Steam Early Access] - $12.05 (33% off)
- Crying Suns - $14.99 (40% off)
- Othercide - $24.49 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Games Made in France Sale.
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/1)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/1)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $15.98 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition - $47.43 (72% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Planet Zoo - $29.24 (35% off)
- Fault [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ruinarch [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Due Process [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ashen - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Don't Starve MEGA PACK 2020 - $16.19 (68% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $10.04 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Secret of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $27.99 (30% off)
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dead Space Pack - $20.66 (70% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $7.49 (50% off)
- Rivals of Aether - $17.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $2.99 (80% off)
