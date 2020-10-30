Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales goes into the Spider-Verse with new suit One of Miles Morales' most iconic looks is coming to the new video game.

Marvels’ Spider-Man: Miles Morales will see the titular young hero step into the spotlight. In the leadup to the game’s release, developer Insomniac has slowly revealed more and more details about the next Spider-Man adventure. This includes a look at the alternate suits that Miles can equip, as that was a big deal in 2018’s Spidey game. PlayStation and Insomniac have revealed the suit from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be obtainable in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Our first look at the Spider-Verse suit comes in a new video posted to the PlayStation YouTube account. In the video, we see Miles swing into action looking like he was pulled directly out of the 2018 animated film. During combat, we see “pow!” and “bam!” action bubbles pop up, just like in the comics. We even see that the suit is animated and moves a framerate significantly lower than the rest of the game, mimicking the animation style of the Spider-Verse film.

It’s only right that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the iconic Spider-Verse suit. Released in theaters back in 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the first major film incarnation of the web-slinging hero that saw Morales as the main character. Both a critical and financial success, Into the Spider-Verse made Miles Morales a household name for those unfamiliar with the hero. The movie is set to receive a sequel in 2022 and is undoubtedly responsible for a portion of the interest in a Miles Morales video game.

The Spider-Verse suit will be available on launch day for those that pre-order the game. However, Insomniac has clarified that it won’t be exclusive for these players. Everyone will have the opportunity to unlock the suit at a later point. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on the PS5 and PS4 on November 12.