Apple One subscription bundle sign-ups are now open If you're looking to consolidate your various Apple services into one subscription, your time has arrived with Apple One.

There are a growing number of Apple services and it's reaching a point where it's hard to keep track of them all. In an effort to make things a little easier and more cost-effective, the tech giant is now offering a full subscription bundle that will round all of these services up into one neat offering. Those looking to take advantage of the Apple One subscription bundle can give it a try starting today.

First revealed back in September, Apple One will offer Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud storage all for a single price. That constitutes the Premier package, which features all of the above (with 2TB of iCloud storage) for $29.95 a month. That Premier tier can be shared among six family members. Those looking for a smaller package can opt for an Individual tier, which only includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 a month, or a Family plan, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for a $19.95 monthly fee. Whichever tier you go with is up to you, though we do have some advice for the undecided.

There are 30-day free trials for anybody wanting to give Apple One a try. And all things considered, the bundled price doesn't sound terrible, especially considering what's coming down the pipe for Apple TV+ and the underrated quality of the Apple Arcade library.

To sign up for Apple One, go to your Settings on whatever iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Apple TV you have that's running iOS14. Tap on the Subscriptions button and find the Apple One option. Just tap it and go from there. If later down the road you decide you want something like Apple Music, Apple will recommend the Apple One plan to save you a few bucks.

Apple One subscription sign-ups are now open, though if you're opting for the Premier package, just remember that Apple Fitness+ isn't ready just yet.