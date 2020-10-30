Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's first Warzone season begins in December Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will merge with it's first season in December.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020, the upcoming FPS won’t merge with Activision’s free-to-play battle royale until December.

The first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Warzone merge will kick off in December. While the merge was initially expected at the launch of Cold War, it won’t be happening until almost a month later, according to the publisher’s earnings call for Q3 FY2020 as detailed on The Verge.

Black Ops Cold War is still set to continue the same seasonal structure that has been in place since Warzone’s launch alongside Modern Warfare. Each season will last a few months, and a new Battle Pass will be available for each season, allowing players to earn all kinds of different rewards and cosmetics. Like before, the Battle Pass will feature both a free and paid tier set of rewards.

When Warzone and Black Ops Cold War merge in December, players will be able to use any unlocked weapons and operators in Warzone. This news also brought confirmation that the loadouts from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will be separated, which means you won’t be able to mix and match the two arsenals. You can still use any weapon from the two games, but you’ll have to choose whether you prefer using weapons from Cold War or Modern Warfare.

After the merge takes place, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will share progression – much like Warzone and Modern Warfare have. Any items unlocked in Black Ops Cold War will unlock in Warzone and vice versa. Any items unlocked via the Zombies game mode will also transfer over, giving you plenty of ways to progress across all three game modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC on November 13, 2020.