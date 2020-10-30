New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Phasmophobia post launch update 3 patch notes bring bug fixes & Halloween items

The latest update for Phasmophobia brings a ton of major bug fixes, Halloween decorations, and some new features.
Josh Hawkins
1

Phasmophobia has been making waves as one of the spookiest games available this Halloween season. Now, the game has received a huge post launch update and we’ve got all the patch notes you need right here.

Phasmophobia’s Post Launch Update #3 was detailed in a post on the game’s official Steam page. As with most patch notes, we’ve included the info below. The update brings a ton of major bug fixes for game-breaking issues, introduced some new features like a VOIP slider, and added Halloween decorations in the main lobby. Please take a look at the patch notes below.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the microphone would reset in the audio options for each game.
  • Several optimizations to help with timeout disconnects.
  • Potential fix for anyone on a University internet not being able to connect to the server.
  • Fixed a bug where dead players couldn't use voice chat.
  • Fixed a bug where the Non-VR pause menu would become unusable.
  • Fixed a bug where dead players were able to use the walkie talkie.
  • Fixed a bug where you could take a Photo outside of Edgefield and it would count as Dead Body evidence.
  • Fixed some spots where you could glitch through walls on Tanglewood.
  • Fixed some spots on the Farmhouse maps where the Ghost could get stuck.
  • Fixed an issue where you could change the text style of your name.
  • Fixed a bug where VR Toggle mute was set to hold and not toggle.
  • Fixed a Non-VR bug where the pause menu screens would overlap.
  • Fixed a bug where rebinding drop to left mouse button would make the main menu unusable.
  • Potential fix for save files being corrupted if you crash.
  • Fixed a bug where the Ghost wouldn't always lower the room temperature.
  • Fixed a bug where changing the voice language wouldn't change the voice recognition language.
  • Fixed an issue where you would get disconnected by client timeout when loading levels.
  • Fixed a bug where your sanity would raise during a Ghost Event.
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost death hands could be seen on cameras.
  • Fixed a bug where you could take photos through walls/ doors.
  • Fixed an issue where players with 1GB VRAM graphics cards would crash in multiplayer when loading into a level.
  • Fixed a bug where the photo evidence names would be in different languages depending on who took the photo.
  • Fixed a bug where your sanity would raise by 25 during one of the ghost events.
  • Fixed a bug where the windows and door handles in some doors were still visible when you were dead.
  • Fixed a bug where the Ghost Orb would sometimes get disabled.
  • Fixed a bug where the Smudge Sticks smoke would last forever if you swapped it into your inventory.
  • Fixed a bug where you could get the temperature through the wall when you were outside.
  • Fixed an issue where objects could fall behind the truck shelves and be made unreachable.
  • Fixed a bug where several player sound effects were not being affected by the master volume.
  • Fixed a bug where the push to talk button had to be held down for 1 second after your question for it to register as a phrase.
  • Fixed a bug where the default items daily challenge wouldn't complete.
  • Fixed a bug where the thermometer would set off motion sensors.
  • Ridgeview: Fixed a bug where the ghost orb would spawn outside of the basement.
  • Fixed a bug where VR players would spawn outside the Truck if they were outside of their play space.
  • Fixed a bug where the Ghost would try to throw items that were on the VR inventory belt.

Changes

  • Upgraded the server code to PUN2. This should fix most timeout disconnects and all voice chat issues.
  • If your voice recognition is working you can no longer get a response on the Spirit Box just by talking, it will now only answer if you asked a question.
  • Updated localization.
  • Lowered the pitch of the EMF Reader sound.
  • Lowered the brightness of the lights on the main menu.
  • The Australia server has been removed from the region selection.
  • Ghost writing will now count for photo evidence.
  • The lobby room list will no longer show empty or full rooms.
  • Lowered the amount of sanity that you lose during a ghost event.
  • The Ghost Orb and Bone will now spawn more towards the middle of the room.
  • If your voice recognition stops working the Spirit Box will default to giving a random response by talking.
  • The room temperature will no longer raise over time if the ghost leaves the room.
  • Most of the save data has been moved off of the save file to help with optimization and help prevent save files from getting corrupted when you crash.
  • The server invite code will now always be hidden by default.

New

  • Added a voice sensitivity slider in the audio options.
  • The text on the Spirit Box will say what the response said.
  • Added a copy button for the server invite code that can be used when the code is hidden.
  • Added text to show the server version on the server password screen.
  • Added a button to enter passwords from your clipboard.
  • Added LIV support for VR.
  • Additions for Halloween.

