NBA 2K21 introduces WNBA MyCareer and online modes

The WNBA is getting some more representation in 2K21 on next-gen.
Donovan Erskine
1

NBA 2K21 will launch its next-gen version when the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch in November. With this new version of the basketball sim comes technical upgrades and new features. A newly released trailer focuses on the women’s basketball side of 2K21, as the game will be adding a WNBA MyCareer, as well as new online modes.

The WNBA was first added to 2K a couple of years ago with NBA 2K19. However, it was limited to exhibition matches and that was about the extent of it. 2K21 is taking it a step further by allowing players to create their own WNBA superstar, taking them through a full MyCareer experience featuring all 12 WNBA teams. It’s not yet clear how the story in the WNBA’s MyCareer will resemble that of the NBA’s story. A new trailer on the 2K YouTube channel shows some next-gen WNBA gameplay.

Players can also take their WNBA superstars online to compete against others. Similar to what we see on the MyPark game mode, The W will see players competing in 3v3 games in a brand new arena exclusive to this mode. It’s unclear if there is more content planned for the WNBA, or how character customization and progression will work.

Recently, we got our first look at basketball gameplay in NBA 2K21’s next-gen version. Here’s hoping these upgrades improve upon the current gen release, which didn’t fare too well in our Shacknews review. The WNBA’s new features will be available when next-gen consoles launch in a couple of weeks.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

