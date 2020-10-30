NBA 2K21 introduces WNBA MyCareer and online modes The WNBA is getting some more representation in 2K21 on next-gen.

NBA 2K21 will launch its next-gen version when the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch in November. With this new version of the basketball sim comes technical upgrades and new features. A newly released trailer focuses on the women’s basketball side of 2K21, as the game will be adding a WNBA MyCareer, as well as new online modes.

The WNBA was first added to 2K a couple of years ago with NBA 2K19. However, it was limited to exhibition matches and that was about the extent of it. 2K21 is taking it a step further by allowing players to create their own WNBA superstar, taking them through a full MyCareer experience featuring all 12 WNBA teams. It’s not yet clear how the story in the WNBA’s MyCareer will resemble that of the NBA’s story. A new trailer on the 2K YouTube channel shows some next-gen WNBA gameplay.

Players can also take their WNBA superstars online to compete against others. Similar to what we see on the MyPark game mode, The W will see players competing in 3v3 games in a brand new arena exclusive to this mode. It’s unclear if there is more content planned for the WNBA, or how character customization and progression will work.

Recently, we got our first look at basketball gameplay in NBA 2K21’s next-gen version. Here’s hoping these upgrades improve upon the current gen release, which didn’t fare too well in our Shacknews review. The WNBA’s new features will be available when next-gen consoles launch in a couple of weeks.