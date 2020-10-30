Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 30: Star Wars sales

This is a big weekend for Star Wars fans. The Mandalorian has returned for Season 2 on Disney+ and that means it's time to celebrate with Star Wars sales across all three major platforms. That includes a noteworthy deal on Star Wars Squadrons, which isn't even a month old yet. If you've been waiting to pick this one up, now's probably the time to take a look at it, unless you're willing to hold out for a potential Black Friday deal.
Elsewhere, PlayStation's Halloween Sale continues for another weekend while Xbox jumps in with its own Shocktober Sale. First-party games for both platforms are on sale, along with major third-party efforts like DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and Borderlands 3. And if you're looking for something to play on your Nintendo Switch, now's a good time to grab breakout hit Hades, which is going for just $20.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut - FREE!
- Maid of Sker - FREE!
- Mortal Shell - $23.99 (20% off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Star Wars Squadrons - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Shocktober Sale
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battletoads - $13.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Gears 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $4.99 (80% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $13.19 (67% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox One Cozy Games Sale.
- Watch Dogs: Legion Hack Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- For Honor - $7.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox One Watch Dogs: Legion Hack Sale
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Star Wars Squadrons - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $40.19 (33% off)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Halloween Sale
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil: Raccoon City Edition (RE3 + RE2) - $39.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection (The New Colossus + The New Order + The Old Blood + Youngblood) - $47.99 (40% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.09 (33% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Halloween Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- We Happy Few - $9.59 (84% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II - $8.99 (70% off)
- Metro Redux - $7.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $8.99 (70% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Need for Speed Payback - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Vampyr - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Alien Isolation - $19.99 (45% off)
- Trials of Mana - $34.99 (30% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $3.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Sale
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $17.99 (40% off)
- WB Games Family Fun Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $9.99 (75% off)
- GoNNER - $1.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Blair Witch - $14.99 (50% off)
- Oddworld New 'n' Tasty - $19.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $12.99 (35% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- Indivisible - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $26.79 (35% off)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $19.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $6.24 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu - $2.99 (88% off)
- Neo Cab - $14.99 (25% off)
- Telling Lies - $9.99 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Invisible Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead End Job - $7.64 (55% off)
- Moonlighter - $8.49 (66% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Turok - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn - $4.99 (75% off)
- Riverbond - $7.49 (75% off)
- My Time at Portia - $7.49 (75% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $11.99 (40% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $9.99 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 30: Star Wars sales