New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 30: Star Wars sales

To celebrate the arrival of The Mandalorian's second season, Star Wars games are on sale across PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. This is the way.
Ozzie Mejia
2

This is a big weekend for Star Wars fans. The Mandalorian has returned for Season 2 on Disney+ and that means it's time to celebrate with Star Wars sales across all three major platforms. That includes a noteworthy deal on Star Wars Squadrons, which isn't even a month old yet. If you've been waiting to pick this one up, now's probably the time to take a look at it, unless you're willing to hold out for a potential Black Friday deal.

Elsewhere, PlayStation's Halloween Sale continues for another weekend while Xbox jumps in with its own Shocktober Sale. First-party games for both platforms are on sale, along with major third-party efforts like DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and Borderlands 3. And if you're looking for something to play on your Nintendo Switch, now's a good time to grab breakout hit Hades, which is going for just $20.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola