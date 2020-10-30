Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 30: Star Wars sales

This is a big weekend for Star Wars fans. The Mandalorian has returned for Season 2 on Disney+ and that means it's time to celebrate with Star Wars sales across all three major platforms. That includes a noteworthy deal on Star Wars Squadrons, which isn't even a month old yet. If you've been waiting to pick this one up, now's probably the time to take a look at it, unless you're willing to hold out for a potential Black Friday deal.

Elsewhere, PlayStation's Halloween Sale continues for another weekend while Xbox jumps in with its own Shocktober Sale. First-party games for both platforms are on sale, along with major third-party efforts like DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and Borderlands 3. And if you're looking for something to play on your Nintendo Switch, now's a good time to grab breakout hit Hades, which is going for just $20.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch