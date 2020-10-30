Shack Chat: Which video game character do you want to dress up as for Halloween?

Halloween is this Saturday, so that had the Shacknews staff wondering about potential costume ideas. More specifically, who from the video game world would we like to dress up as? We've rounded up our best ideas that honor some great gaming characters from the past and present for this week's Shack Chat.

Question: Which video game character do you want to dress up as for Halloween?

Zagreus - Ozzie Mejia, God of Senior Editors

I'm not the sort of person who can pull off a toga. I never saw myself dressing as ancient Greek or Roman, but after running through Hades, I'm over the moon with what a cool character Zagreus is. I'm a sucker for quip machines and they don't come much wittier than the Prince of the Underworld. If I could pull this off, I'd absolutely give it a shot and head to my next convention with my three-headed dog (who's missing two heads).

Miles Morales - Donovan Erskine, doesn’t play scary games

Spider-Man has always been my favorite superhero, and I’ve dressed up as him for several Halloweens throughout my childhood. That said, Miles Morales didn’t come around until my trick-or-treating days were over. If there was one costume I’d come out of Halloween retirement for, it’d be the black Spider-Man himself. If Miles had been around in the early 2000s, I surely would have tried to convince my mom to let me wear the costume to school everyday under my clothes.

Sexy Psyduck - Blake Morse, Review Editor

Forget your sexy Pikachus, I’m taking scandalous halloween costumes to another level with some Psyduck sensuality. Just imagine me painted yellow, wearing a giant duckbill and a thong, going around saying "PSYDUCK" all sexy-like while holding my hands on my head. There’d be no candy left for anyone else and I’d be starting up a brand-new OnlyFans channel.

King Hippo - Chris Jarrard, Minor Circuit Champ

This one is easy — I already look like King Hippo and if you punch me anywhere my pants will fall down. Plus, I’ve always taped up my belly button.

The Detective, Disco Elysium - Sam Chandler, Wishes he could grow a beard

The detective from Disco Elysium (name omitted because of spoilers) is the perfect character to dress up as for Halloween. No matter your style, he’s got a look for you. I would love to dress up as him, it’s just that I don’t quite have the physique. But that won’t stop me. Now, if I could just find a horrific necktie...

Rocket League Car - Bill Lavoy, Managing Editor

For me, Halloween is all about the funny costume, so I think I’d go all out and try to do it up as a Rocket League car, with a fancy topper and all. I think it would be an incredibly difficult costume to pull off, which makes it that much more appealing.

Detective Cole Phelps, L.A. Noire - Josh Hawkins, Guides Editor

As a big fan of mysteries and noir as a whole, I can’t think of any better character to bring to life than the iconic detective from Rockstar's fantastic mystery game. As one of my favorite characters in any video game ever, I’d love to be able to bring that particular character and look to life.

Vacationing guy - TJ Denzer, On an Animal Crossing island

(TJ's on vacation this week, but he'll be back next time!)

Batman - David L. Craddock, long reads editor

Batman. When in doubt: Batman. Don’t forget the telltale slash across the bat insignia. It’s basically Batman’s HP bar. If you want comic-book nerds drooling at your boots, go the extra mile and piece together the costume worn by Jean-Paul “AzBats” Valley following the Knightfall story arc from the early ‘90s. Just don’t let the System turn you into a murder machine or Bruce Wayne will find you and beat you up.

Super Mario - Steve Tyminski, Contributing Editor

Growing up as a big Nintendo fan, I always wanted to be Super Mario for Halloween. I have always been built like Super Mario, which might be a good thing but in the case of Halloween, it’s a good thing. I already look good in red and blue as well as moustache, maybe I’m already Mario and I don’t know it.

Those are our picks. If you're dressing up as one of gaming's greats, who's your pick? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.