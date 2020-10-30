New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Playdate orders will now start in 2021

The October Playdate update brought news on the highly-anticipated handheld system.
Donovan Erskine
There’s a lot of nostalgia surrounding handheld gaming. Rather it be on a Game Boy, DS, a PSP, or another system, many gamers have a handheld system they can point to as a symbol of nostalgia. This is where the Playdate comes in. Developed by Panic, the Playdate will allow players to relive some of the most beloved handheld games, from a number of different systems, all on one device. A new update from the company reveals that orders will now go live in early 2021. 

The October update was posted to the Playdate website and gives fans an update on the handheld gaming system. Panic was originally hoping to start taking orders this year, but have announced that they will be pushed to 2021. Like many other production companies, Panic saw delays as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it isn’t all bad news.

With the added time to work on the Playdate, Panic has locked in more titles to be a part of Season 1. Players that purchase a Playdate will receive all of the seasonal content at no additional charge. The company also shares that they’ve made further tweaks to the handheld’s physical design. We also get a look at the design of the package the Playdate will come in when it ships next year. 

Panic promises that more previews and news is coming soon, urging fans to subscribe to their newsletter for future updates. There’s been a good deal of anticipation around in the gaming world for the Playdate, but we’ll have to wait and see if that excitement results in sales when the handheld device drops in 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

