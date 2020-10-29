Evening Reading - October 29, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night! You've almost made it. One more day and it's Friday. And then, it's the glorious weekend. A time for relaxing, recuperating, and taking a moment to find balance. How about you and I take a look at some of the articles posted today on Shacknews? It would be real swell if you could read some of them. Then, let's look at some memes.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Little Hope review: The witching hour
- Here are all the Halloween seasonal events for 2020
- Facebook reports daily active users declines in United States and Canada
- Todd Howard agrees it's 'hard to imagine' The Elder Scrolls 6 as a console exclusive
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch trailer welcomes Guardians to a new era
- Cyberpunk 2077's latest delay related to current-gen consoles
- CD Projekt Red head honcho apologizes to staff after addressing crunch
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall announced, coming to VR 2021
- Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine delayed as far out as early 2022
- Square Enix shares new story and character screenshots for Final Fantasy 16
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Demon's Souls trailer
This game is looking absolutely breathtaking. I can't wait to go spelunking through these dark tunnels again.
Always check both ends
When I eat spaghetti I always check both ends of the noodle so I don't accidentally kiss a dog.— Lazer Cat (@Laser_Cat) December 11, 2015
Eating spag bol is a time-consuming process.
Spooky Skeleton
spooky pic.twitter.com/6HUMISkQq8— phil (@PhilJamesson) October 29, 2020
Do the dance!
I have finished that task
Do you have another task for me?
Sacrifices must be made
TWP #201 pic.twitter.com/XnAlFgg4Vl— Ryan Pequin (@ryanpequin) October 20, 2020
Drink some water.
Social Media
October 28, 2020
It's not hard to be nice.
Translucent consoles
何でもかんでもスケルトンの時代がまた来て欲しい pic.twitter.com/IQVvSsyaoM— なす子様 (@Nascon) October 27, 2020
Take me back to when this style was all the rage.
Skilled hitman
They never see it coming.
Role reversal
I’m dead pic.twitter.com/I4gAFst72P— Stephanie Hans (@HansStephanie) October 27, 2020
It really highlights how stupid people sound when they say such things.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He's having a snooze and has cracked open an eye to see what I'm doing. He's ready for some belly rubs. It's coming into summer over here, so Rad's losing his winter coat, which means he's shedding all over the place. It's damn near impossible to keep on top of!
