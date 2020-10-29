Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine delayed as far out as early 2022 Ubisoft is pushing two of its upcoming releases to an unspecified date between 2021 and 2022.

Ubisoft had originally planned to get off to a hot start in 2021 with the release of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine. Far Cry 6 was scheduled to launch on February 18, while Rainbow Six was yet to receive an official date. However, both of these releases are now in limbo, as Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been delayed to the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

This news comes from the horse’s mouth itself, as Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet spoke about the company’s upcoming releases. “Despite having moved Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021-22 to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19, our new non-IFRS operating income targets for 2020-21 remain within the boundaries we set back in May,” he said.

The main cause for the delay is in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a song we’ve heard sung a countless number of times throughout 2020. Both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have not been given new release dates. Instead, the games are being pushed to the large window of the upcoming fiscal year. That means the games could release anywhere between April 2021 and March 2022. Although it’s unlikely we see the games delayed all the way to 2022, it’s certainly on the table.

Far Cry 6 was just revealed over the Summer at a Ubisoft Forward event, and will star prolific film and television actor Giancarlo Esposito. Also, it’s hard to ignore the irony of a game with “quarantine” in its subtitle getting delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. For more news and updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.