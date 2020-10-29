Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch trailer welcomes Guardians to a new era The new launch trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light gives players another quick look at Europa and the upcoming expansion launching next month.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the next expansion set to hit the sci-fi shooter this year, and as fans prepare for the November 10 release date, Bungie is stepping in to bump up the hype a little with a new launch trailer.

The trailer gives players another good look at the upcoming content, showing off things we’ve already seen. This includes brief glimpses of Europa, the expansion’s main antagonist, and a look at some of the new powers coming to Guardians’ arsenals later this year.

Beyond Light is a big expansion for Destiny 2, because it will also change up the state of the game from the past three years. Older content—including planets, quests, and the like—will be vaulted and removed from the game to save some of the space that Destiny 2 has grown to take up on your hard drive. While a welcome change, it’s also going to be weird not seeing some of those iconic Destiny 2 locations on your Director.

You can check out the Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch trailer yourself via the embed above. In Beyond Light, players will travel to a new location, where they’ll unlock the new Stasis abilities. The Exo Stranger—one of the most intriguing characters the series has introduced—will also make an appearance in the expansion, fighting alongside Guardians as they take on Eramis, the Kell of Darkness and her Fallen army.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will quite drastically change the way that Guardians explore the world of Destiny. The upcoming expansion is set to release on November 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox. You can get a good look at the roadmap for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, as well as the Season of the Hunt, the next season that is coming to the game right here on Shacknews.