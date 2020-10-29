Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall announced, coming to VR 2021 A new Warhammer Age of Sigmar adventure is coming to VR headsets in 2021.

Warhammer fans who have been chomping at the bit for more games will be happy to learn that a new adventure is coming.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, which was teased via a new trailer today, will allow players to descend into the thunderous Temepestfall as they fight to deliver justice in the name of Sigmar. There’s not much to go off of from the teaser, aside from a look at some of the locations we might possibly be able to visit.

An interesting thing to note about Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, too, is that the game is being developed and published by Carbon Studio, the group behind Alice VR, The Wizards, and Swords and Sorcery VR. Much like previous titles from the studio, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall will be a VR-exclusive title.

Despite there not being much information on the title, the Steam store page reads,

Become a mighty Lord-Arcanum, wielder of storm magic, and lead a Stormcast Eternal task force to recover your brethren’s lost souls. Walk the lands of Shyish and battle forces of Nighthaunt using a variety of melee weapons, powerful staves, and motion-based abilities and magic.

No official release date has been given at this time, though the teaser video does mention a possible release date set within 2021. Either way, it’s nice to see the Warhammer series getting more digital adaptions. In fact, some of the best fantasy games that we’ve seen over the past few years have been set within the Warhammer universe, like Fatshark's Vermintide series and the Total War: Warhammer series, which brought the iconic races of the Warhammer series to the full-scale RTS battles the Total War franchise has become known for.

