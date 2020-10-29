Hades is on sale on Nintendo eShop, Steam and Epic Games Store Bring some joy to your hellish reality by picking up Hades on sale, a game about fighting out of hell.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are you know all about Hades. You know how good it is and the kind of reception it’s garnered. If you don’t know about Hades, tell me more about your sweet rock. For those that have been looking for a discount, now is your time to strike as Hades is currently on sale across the Nintendo eShop, Steam and Epic Games Store.

For those looking to pick up Hades, it is currently discounted by 20% across all platforms where it can be found. This includes the Nintendo Switch eShop, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Players in North America can pick up Hades for the sale price of $19.99 USD, a cool five dollar saving.

In celebration of Halloween, Hades has gone on sale across the Nintendo Switch eShop, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Released into early access on Epic Games Store, Hades quickly became a hit. After its full release, this roguelike was being discussed everywhere, and still is. Our own TJ Denzer had this to say about his time reviewing Hades:

Hades is another banger from Supergiant Games. That’s a fact. Throughout the entire journey there was little I could find to be mad at other than failing in my quest close to the finish line or getting a bad combination of power-ups that didn't work well together, but God Mode was there for me to soften the quest if I so desired. The game’s performance slowed a bit in rooms where there were a lot of enemies at once, but otherwise it was buttery smooth throughout. The mix of boons and upgrades provides delightful flexibility, the advancing and adapting narrative upon dying or succeeding keeps things interesting throughout, and the soundtrack is something I will continue to listen to inside and outside the game for just how ridiculously good it is. Whether you’re looking for a challenging action game or just want to enjoy a beautifully illustrated and orchestrated story, Hades might be my preferred recommendation for romps through Hell.

The sale on Hades is set to end on November 3rd on Steam while players on Nintendo Switch will have until November 5th at 8:59 a.m. PT according to the official North America Indie World Twitter account. Epic Game Store users can also expect a November 5th cut-off point for the sale. As one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t pick it up.