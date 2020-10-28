New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 28, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday night! The middle of the week. You're over the hump and onto the slide to the weekend. But let's not fool ourselves into thinking we don't still need to propel forward. Keep pushing through the week. You can do it. It was storming down here in Australia yesterday. Big, beautiful storms, with lightning splitting the sky. It was nice to have a break in the oppresive heat. I'm hoping for some more rain. So, how about we take a moment to read some of the things posted on Shacknews today and then look at some bits and pieces from the internet at large?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Aunty Donna

This Australian comedy troupe have scored a Netflix series. If you haven't heard of Aunty Donna, you should absolutely acquaint yourself with their YouTube channel. Some good Aussie comedy in there.

Rock on, Mario

This is a good bot.

It's still good, it's still good!

Oh, man. What is going on at 343 Industries? I'm holding out hope. I have to.

Borat 2.0

Have you seen the new film yet? I can't believe some of the stuff Sacha manages to get away with. Someone in the Twitter thread linked the following YouTube video of Top Gear. What madness.

Disco Elysium

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Speaking of great games

Ghostrunner's soundtrack (by Daniel Deluxe) is excellent, and you can listen to it right now. You should definitely check out Ghostrunner.

Too many people out there shirking the rules

I wonder if it'll turn out someone from that private island actually had COVID-19 but didn't tell anyone.

There's no Hide Camera/Mute Microphone IRL

Remember: You can't mute yourself and scream when in-person.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this little ginger boy. Rad's ginger swirls really stand out when set against dark blue. He's having quite a good sleep right here.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola