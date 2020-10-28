Evening Reading - October 28, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday night! The middle of the week. You're over the hump and onto the slide to the weekend. But let's not fool ourselves into thinking we don't still need to propel forward. Keep pushing through the week. You can do it. It was storming down here in Australia yesterday. Big, beautiful storms, with lightning splitting the sky. It was nice to have a break in the oppresive heat. I'm hoping for some more rain. So, how about we take a moment to read some of the things posted on Shacknews today and then look at some bits and pieces from the internet at large?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Watch Dogs: Legion review: Hack teh world
- HyperX Spectre Eyewear review: Nothing to see here
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse review: A feather on the mousepad
- Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra impressions - The big boys
- The best PC games of 2020
- The Collage Atlas interview: From passion project to Apple Arcade
- Control is available now on Nintendo Switch via cloud gaming
- Tetris Effect: Connected goes old-school with 'Classic' mode
- Path of Exile delays 3.13 expansion to make way for Cyberpunk 2077
- Bugsnax will be PS5's first PS Plus game
- PS5 PlayStation Camera adapter requests for PSVR are now open
- PlayStation app gets huge redesign ahead of PS5 launch
- SpaceX internet service Starlink will set you back $99 a month
- AMD announces the Radeon RX 6900XT and RX 6800XT graphics cards
- 'Bet on Black' is the next Shacknews Long Read, covers history of Xbox and Microsoft's PC games
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Aunty Donna
This Australian comedy troupe have scored a Netflix series. If you haven't heard of Aunty Donna, you should absolutely acquaint yourself with their YouTube channel. Some good Aussie comedy in there.
Rock on, Mario
Dr. Doofenshmirtz - My Name is Doof (Phineas and Ferb) pic.twitter.com/1oL8dsjUYf— Mario Headbangs To (@MarioHeadbangs) October 28, 2020
This is a good bot.
It's still good, it's still good!
https://t.co/aYF2qxvWSC pic.twitter.com/kc7ptwm270— Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) October 29, 2020
Oh, man. What is going on at 343 Industries? I'm holding out hope. I have to.
Borat 2.0
This was not the easiest movie to make. #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm pic.twitter.com/oagfJoGjNt— Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 27, 2020
Have you seen the new film yet? I can't believe some of the stuff Sacha manages to get away with. Someone in the Twitter thread linked the following YouTube video of Top Gear. What madness.
Disco Elysium
commission pic.twitter.com/InUlKX1rcN— 土人 (@odsheels) October 27, 2020
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
Speaking of great games
Ghostrunner is live, go play it!— Daniel Deluxe (@DanielDeluxeCPH) October 27, 2020
Soundtrack here: https://t.co/zA2n257qs8
A quick shout out to the original gangsters at@GhostrunnerGame
@oml_games
@3DRealms
@SlipgateIron
@505_Games
@AllinGamesPub
Thank you for this collab, really. pic.twitter.com/yItC028B4p
Ghostrunner's soundtrack (by Daniel Deluxe) is excellent, and you can listen to it right now. You should definitely check out Ghostrunner.
Too many people out there shirking the rules
If 2020 has taught me anything, it's the sheer number of people who would actually conceal a zombie bite from their friends and relatives.— Elizabeth Bear (@matociquala) October 27, 2020
I wonder if it'll turn out someone from that private island actually had COVID-19 but didn't tell anyone.
There's no Hide Camera/Mute Microphone IRL
After 7 months in isolation I tried having a conversaton with someone in person and it was fucking awkward. not a fan 3/10— Marcus Grambau (@marcusgrambau) October 28, 2020
Remember: You can't mute yourself and scream when in-person.
