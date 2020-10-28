Control is available now on Nintendo Switch via cloud gaming The cloud version of Control is now available on Nintendo Switch, and includes a free trial.

Nintendo did that thing again where they dropped an impromptu Nintendo Direct Mini on people when they were least expecting it. Today’s Direct brought several interesting and exciting announcements, one of which was that Control was available right now on the Nintendo Switch via the cloud versions.

What does cloud version mean? The Control listing on Nintendo’s website states that a “Stable and persistent high-speed internet connection and Nintendo Account required to play.” Thankfully, players can test the game via a free launcher application. This free trial will last five minutes and allow players to see how the game plays streaming from the cloud. Once the trial is over an access pass is required to continue.

It’ll be interesting to see how well that works, but Control coming to Switch in any form is a win for the game, the Nintendo Switch, and players. Control is regarded as one of the better games to release in the last couple of years.

Players will be happy to know that the Nintendo Switch is getting Control Ultimate Edition on Switch, a version of the game that comes with all expansions, including The Foundation and AWE. Assuming the cloud edition works well, it’s at least worth checking out Control via the free trial. If Control isn't your thing, maybe Hitman 3 on Nintendo Switch is.