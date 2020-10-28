'Bet on Black' is the next Shacknews Long Read, covers history of Xbox and Microsoft's PC games Get a sneak peek of our biggest Long Read yet ahead of its publication in November.

Based on over 50 hours of interviews with dozens of developers, Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture is the next Long Read from Shacknews.

Covering five decades of history, Bet on Black plumbs the depths of classic Windows games such as Solitaire, Minesweeper, and Age of Empires 1 and II, tells the story of how a trio of evangelists created DirectX to lure game studios away from DOS and over to Windows 95, recounts the tumultuous process of marketing and building the Xbox, and examines various games across every generation of Xbox platforms. The Long Read also delves into interpersonal issues on development teams and examines how Microsoft approached evergreen issues such as toxicity in online games.

Our biggest Long Read yet, Bet on Black will be published on Friday, November 13--and it's one of many features Shacknews has planned to celebrate the launch of the Xbox Series X|S. Beginning Monday, November 9, check Shacknews each day to read exclusive articles and interviews, and relax with our newest documentary, "Going Green: Launching the Xbox." Check out a trailer for the Long Read and the documentary below:

Shacknews Long Reads are free to read for all our readers, but Mercury subscribers get access to epub versions to read at their convenience on tablets, phones, and e-reading devices. You can subscribe to Mercury for as little as $1/month, but other tiers include Shack swag like hoodies and t-shirts.

