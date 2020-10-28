New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation app gets huge redesign ahead of PS5 launch

The PlayStation app is getting a makeover for the PS5.
Donovan Erskine
1

Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll watch as Sony and Microsoft make final preparations for the impending launch of the new consoles. After a long buildup of anticipation, we finally have an idea of what the experience will be like on the PS5 and Series X. Now, we’re learning about the accessories and programs tangential to the new systems. Sony has revealed a full overhaul of the PlayStation app ahead of the PS5 launch, adding new features and functionality.

The PlayStation app overhaul can be seen over on the company’s website. With a goal of enhancing the player experience “on both PS4 and PS5” the app features some noticeable cosmetic changes, as well as new features compatible with the new console. The new version of the app will begin rolling out today on iOS (12.2 and later) and Android (6.0 and later).

New features in the updated PlayStation app, per Sony: 

  • Updated user interface – The first thing you’ll notice is the sleek new user interface of the redesigned PS App. The new home screen lets you quickly see what your friends are playing and access details about your recently played games, including your Trophy List.
  • Messages integration – For a unified experience, the PS Messages app feature will now be integrated in the updated PS App so you can seamlessly message your friends all in one place. As part of this integration, PS Messages will no longer be available as a standalone app. Your existing messages and threads in PS Messages will be carried over to the updated PS App.
  • Voice Chat and Party Groups – You can now create party groups from PS App, and voice chat with up to 15 other friends through your mobile phone. Also, a note to fans: the PlayStation team is looking into your feedback around the Parties changes introduced in the PS4 system software update 8.00. There are no updates to share today, but thanks for speaking up about your concerns – we’re listening and evaluating.
  • Natively integrated PlayStation Store and remote downloads – The new native PS Store experience enables fast and smooth shopping and browsing, with the ability to remotely download games and add-ons directly to your PS4 and PS5.
  • New features for PS5 – When PS5 arrives, you’ll be able to remotely launch games, manage storage on your console if you run out of space while downloading a game, and quickly sign in to PS5 straight from the PS App. 
  • All the latest PlayStation news – The Explore tab surfaces Official News from game developers and PS Blog content to help you stay up to date with the world of PlayStation.

Players will be able to use the App as a companion to their PS5 when the console launches in a couple of weeks on November 12.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

