Evening Reading - September 8, 2020 It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Let's check in on professional tennis...

This moment is so pure 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/hVusf6Wknn — espnW (@espnW) September 5, 2020

Aww, what a perfect moment. I am sure nothing could go wrong at the US Open.

Come on, tennis. Let's do better than hitting a lady in the neck.

"I feel like I'm a vessel at this point in order to spread awareness."



Trayvon Martin's mother and Ahmaud Arbery's father thanked Naomi Osaka for representing their sons on the masks she's been wearing throughout the US Open. pic.twitter.com/0IHBU7pvx4 — espnW (@espnW) September 9, 2020

That's much better.

Cats of the Internet!!!!

presenting a selection of the goofiest cat nap poses for your caturday enjoyment pic.twitter.com/ziz4NMFmQK — your buddy kate (@kateburning) September 5, 2020

Kate's Cat Corner never disappoints.

Every single day I have to gaze upon this eldritch horror. pic.twitter.com/6wO07pdYny — 🐷 PIGSAW 🐷 OUT NOW 🐷 (@achebit) September 6, 2020

More cats.

he is beauty, he is grace pic.twitter.com/DSUEBRdJkP — sloane (@skipper) September 6, 2020

Even more cats.

look at this cat pic.twitter.com/CMKY5V9yJA — SCILA (@ghoulbr4t) September 6, 2020

Cats in chairs too.

Cats in memes.

pic.twitter.com/4hjXQhKWpX — Images to send and say ''us'' (@couple_images) September 6, 2020

T-PAIN'S TWITCH CHANNEL IS LIT

That's what up.

I found something worse than a gamer house

sincerely the worst thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/O1HRvfVFSK — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) September 6, 2020

A TikTok house...

What about videos of other animals?

The Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog; training day. pic.twitter.com/qelSho4VoZ — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 5, 2020

Boing!

It's a secret to everyone.

Acting like hungry for food 🐶😍 pic.twitter.com/vMbTZbeNCl — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) September 7, 2020

In Japan we don't shake hands we bow pic.twitter.com/OZJwOuQCrQ — Akki (@akkitwts) September 4, 2020

Silly doggies.

Remember that time John Carmack was at the MacWorld keynote?

The first Quake 3 Arena reveal?

Let's check in with F-Zero Twitter

Wow, that is awesome.

Threw together a quick test track in 15 minutes to see how efficient my track editing tools can be; also recorded a quick time attack with little practice for #ScreenshotSaturday!



!! 4K version in a reply below! !!#gamedev #indiedev #UE4 #MadeWithUnreal pic.twitter.com/wyGKvWaqjp — Aaronmac64 (@aaronmac64) September 6, 2020

Kirby and Blanka

What the game doesn't show you. pic.twitter.com/6JCfVn6tz7 — ReyVGM (@VGMuseum1) September 8, 2020

Behind the street fight.

sometimes you just gotta admire yourself :) pic.twitter.com/S08ozkA10w — 3200 🅰️RⓂ️ONEY da coochie scout (@bitchwegeekin) September 6, 2020

America in 2020

Stay safe.

If 2020 was a person pic.twitter.com/CzmXnLvyaS — GZA (@TheRealGZA) September 6, 2020

California and Oregon are on fire

:(

This photo is from Salem today.



It was taken at noon.



With absolutely NO FILTER. #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/vckrxCDXqB — Ref. Odie Brown 🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@odie1kenodi) September 8, 2020

Am Writer

writers felt this one pic.twitter.com/vRtOLkZcxv — the bitch in question (@kohoeha) September 6, 2020

It's funny because it's true.

the most powerful punctuation mark in existence pic.twitter.com/TVAvZGKJ4j — Sofia Ajram (@SofiaAjram) September 5, 2020

Top Billin lyrical revelation

We all have been saying Top Billin WRONG for 33 years 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/AVWej3I9En — Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) September 7, 2020

Pretty sneaky.

Big wave

Sebastian Steudtner, a German pro surfer, rode a wave over 115 feet tall at Nazare, Portugal pic.twitter.com/tF7eKEK3O1 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 5, 2020

Very big.

NPR's Full Interview With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Check out NPR's interview with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Holy crap! Some guy shouted “Machine learning is just statistics!” and then this happened pic.twitter.com/78VgmMmD5D — 🔥Kareem Carr🔥 (@kareem_carr) September 8, 2020

I am taking a break

"Cruising down the street in my six fo"...yo, who made this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JWN0M0AOiT — Kenneth Seward Jr (@Kennyufg) September 6, 2020

My THPS 1+2 review should hit the site tomorrow, but Sam Chandler will be taking over Evening Reading tomorrow night. I will continue to work on Shacknews special projects like the upcoming website update and Mercury shipment fulfillment, but I am stepping away from the editorial team as of right now. I don't have any timetable for my return, and I appreciate your respect of my privacy as I give full attention to my ongoing health isssues.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.