Evening Reading - September 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Bugsnax interview of the century with Philip Tibitoski of Young Horses
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will take players back 100 years before Breath of the Wild
- The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu impressions: Stay home
- Project Cars 3 review: Perfect for nobody
- Shack Chat: Does backwards compatibility influence your purchase of a next-gen console?
- Apple to reveal iPhone 12 at September special event
- Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden NFL 21
- Minecraft Dungeons gets snowed in with Creeping Winter DLC
- Xbox Series S launch trailer reveals SSD capacity & further details
- PUBG Corporation removes Tencent from publishing on PUBG Mobile in India following ban
- Iron Harvest review: Bygone battlefields of medic bears & mechs
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Let's check in on professional tennis...
This moment is so pure 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/hVusf6Wknn— espnW (@espnW) September 5, 2020
Aww, what a perfect moment. I am sure nothing could go wrong at the US Open.
Come on, tennis. Let's do better than hitting a lady in the neck.
"I feel like I'm a vessel at this point in order to spread awareness."— espnW (@espnW) September 9, 2020
Trayvon Martin's mother and Ahmaud Arbery's father thanked Naomi Osaka for representing their sons on the masks she's been wearing throughout the US Open. pic.twitter.com/0IHBU7pvx4
That's much better.
Cats of the Internet!!!!
presenting a selection of the goofiest cat nap poses for your caturday enjoyment pic.twitter.com/ziz4NMFmQK— your buddy kate (@kateburning) September 5, 2020
Kate's Cat Corner never disappoints.
Every single day I have to gaze upon this eldritch horror. pic.twitter.com/6wO07pdYny— 🐷 PIGSAW 🐷 OUT NOW 🐷 (@achebit) September 6, 2020
More cats.
he is beauty, he is grace pic.twitter.com/DSUEBRdJkP— sloane (@skipper) September 6, 2020
Even more cats.
look at this cat pic.twitter.com/CMKY5V9yJA— SCILA (@ghoulbr4t) September 6, 2020
Cats in chairs too.
September 7, 2020
Cats in memes.
September 6, 2020
September 6, 2020
T-PAIN'S TWITCH CHANNEL IS LIT
Well @TPAIN just won Twitch-dot-TV pic.twitter.com/FdogWIAXLm— Chris Mayo (@smithymayo) September 7, 2020
That's what up.
I found something worse than a gamer house
sincerely the worst thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/O1HRvfVFSK— jack wagner (@jackdwagner) September 6, 2020
A TikTok house...
What about videos of other animals?
The Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog; training day. pic.twitter.com/qelSho4VoZ— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 5, 2020
Boing!
I can’t stop laughing...🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KnQT8nftWa— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 6, 2020
It's a secret to everyone.
Acting like hungry for food 🐶😍 pic.twitter.com/vMbTZbeNCl— Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) September 7, 2020
Bomboclaat pic.twitter.com/WVgauAp1pB— Bomboclaat (@Bomboclaato) September 3, 2020
In Japan we don't shake hands we bow pic.twitter.com/OZJwOuQCrQ— Akki (@akkitwts) September 4, 2020
Silly doggies.
September 7, 2020
Remember that time John Carmack was at the MacWorld keynote?
The first Quake 3 Arena reveal?
Let's check in with F-Zero Twitter
Ok #fzero peeps i believe my #fzerox japanese boxart style poster for #fzerotitanleague is almost finished.#comicbook #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/jTekxIHUGS— fzeroman (@_fzeroman) September 6, 2020
Wow, that is awesome.
Threw together a quick test track in 15 minutes to see how efficient my track editing tools can be; also recorded a quick time attack with little practice for #ScreenshotSaturday!— Aaronmac64 (@aaronmac64) September 6, 2020
!! 4K version in a reply below! !!#gamedev #indiedev #UE4 #MadeWithUnreal pic.twitter.com/wyGKvWaqjp
Kirby and Blanka
What the game doesn't show you. pic.twitter.com/6JCfVn6tz7— ReyVGM (@VGMuseum1) September 8, 2020
Behind the street fight.
sometimes you just gotta admire yourself :) pic.twitter.com/S08ozkA10w— 3200 🅰️RⓂ️ONEY da coochie scout (@bitchwegeekin) September 6, 2020
America in 2020
The American People pic.twitter.com/DgiuNfOrP6— RandtheBat (@RandtheBat) September 6, 2020
Stay safe.
If 2020 was a person pic.twitter.com/CzmXnLvyaS— GZA (@TheRealGZA) September 6, 2020
California and Oregon are on fire
🔥🔥🔥🔥🚒🚒 #NorCal pic.twitter.com/vYYCEqquNT— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) September 8, 2020
:(
This photo is from Salem today.— Ref. Odie Brown 🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@odie1kenodi) September 8, 2020
It was taken at noon.
With absolutely NO FILTER. #OregonFires pic.twitter.com/vckrxCDXqB
Am Writer
writers felt this one pic.twitter.com/vRtOLkZcxv— the bitch in question (@kohoeha) September 6, 2020
It's funny because it's true.
the most powerful punctuation mark in existence pic.twitter.com/TVAvZGKJ4j— Sofia Ajram (@SofiaAjram) September 5, 2020
Top Billin lyrical revelation
We all have been saying Top Billin WRONG for 33 years 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/AVWej3I9En— Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) September 7, 2020
Pretty sneaky.
Big wave
Sebastian Steudtner, a German pro surfer, rode a wave over 115 feet tall at Nazare, Portugal pic.twitter.com/tF7eKEK3O1— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 5, 2020
Very big.
NPR's Full Interview With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
"Why, mother?" pic.twitter.com/nW5BBkcRj5— scythe holder (@metal_crab) September 7, 2020
Check out NPR's interview with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Holy crap! Some guy shouted “Machine learning is just statistics!” and then this happened pic.twitter.com/78VgmMmD5D— 🔥Kareem Carr🔥 (@kareem_carr) September 8, 2020
I am taking a break
"Cruising down the street in my six fo"...yo, who made this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JWN0M0AOiT— Kenneth Seward Jr (@Kennyufg) September 6, 2020
My THPS 1+2 review should hit the site tomorrow, but Sam Chandler will be taking over Evening Reading tomorrow night. I will continue to work on Shacknews special projects like the upcoming website update and Mercury shipment fulfillment, but I am stepping away from the editorial team as of right now. I don't have any timetable for my return, and I appreciate your respect of my privacy as I give full attention to my ongoing health isssues.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
