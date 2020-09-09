New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 8, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Let's check in on professional tennis...

Aww, what a perfect moment. I am sure nothing could go wrong at the US Open.

Come on, tennis. Let's do better than hitting a lady in the neck.

That's much better. 

Cats of the Internet!!!!

Kate's Cat Corner never disappoints.

More cats.

Even more cats.

Cats in chairs too.

Cats in memes.

T-PAIN'S TWITCH CHANNEL IS LIT

That's what up.

I found something worse than a gamer house

A TikTok house...

What about videos of other animals?

Boing!

It's a secret to everyone.

Silly doggies.

Remember that time John Carmack was at the MacWorld keynote?

The first Quake 3 Arena reveal?

Let's check in with F-Zero Twitter

Wow, that is awesome.

Kirby and Blanka

Behind the street fight.

America in 2020

Stay safe.

California and Oregon are on fire

:(

Am Writer

It's funny because it's true.

Top Billin lyrical revelation

Pretty sneaky.

Big wave

Very big.

NPR's Full Interview With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Check out NPR's interview with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

I am taking a break

My THPS 1+2 review should hit the site tomorrow, but Sam Chandler will be taking over Evening Reading tomorrow night. I will continue to work on Shacknews special projects like the upcoming website update and Mercury shipment fulfillment, but I am stepping away from the editorial team as of right now. I don't have any timetable for my return, and I appreciate your respect of my privacy as I give full attention to my ongoing health isssues. 

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

