Apple to reveal iPhone 12 at September special event

With Summer coming to a close, that means the Fall season is among us. With the season comes pumpkin spice products, cooler temperatures, and new iPhones. Apple likes to hold their annual iPhone conferences right in that Fall window, and things look to be staying the same this year. Apple has announced its annual iPhone event will take place on September 15, where we will likely get our first look at the iPhone 12.

As apple shared in the official invite on their website, the event will take place on Tuesday, September 15 at 10am PT/1pm ET. Titled “Time Flies, we can expect to learn more about the next iteration of iPhones during the conference. In addition to the iPhone 12, it’s likely that iOS 14, as well as a new Apple Watch will be revealed during the event. With delays in production caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there’s a chance that the new iPhones may ship later than usual.

The Apple event is set to kick off in just a week on September 15.

Though Apple has yet to explicitly state that the iPhone 12 will headline the September 15 event, it seems like a foregone conclusion if we take a look at the company’s recent patterns. During the September 2019 event, Apple revealed the iPhone 11 and its family of devices. It was at the September 2018 event that the company debuted the iPhone Xs line of products. It will be interesting to see what secondary versions of the iPhone 12 Apple has up its sleeves.

Apple has found itself in the news a lot lately for some not-too-great reasons. The company's extremely public feud with Epic Games has led to several changes to the App Store's ecosystem, none of which will likely be addressed during the September 15 event.