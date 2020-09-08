Minecraft Dungeons gets snowed in with Creeping Winter DLC The second (and final?) Minecraft Dungeons DLC has arrived, as Creeping Winter has set in.

Put on a parka because Minecraft Dungeons has received its second DLC pack. It's time to explore more of the different environments from the Minecraft universe, as Mojang introduces the new Creeping Winter DLC. And as one might imagine, it ushers in wintery cold into the otherwise sunny Minecraft climate.

The Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC will introduce three new stages that take place in various frozen tundras. There's a massive snowstorm coming in and it's threatening to overtake the world, so it's up to the brave players to face the frost head-on and attempt to stop the forces of evil seeking to spread the cold around. New Mobs include frosty Zombies and evil spellcasters, as the players ultimately seek to take down the Wretched Wraith.

But while the Creeping Winter DLC will come at a premium cost, there's also something for the Minecraft Dungeons player who's simply rocking the base game. The Camp Update will add new villager merchants, a blacksmith who can upgrade items, and a gift wrapper for multiplayer trading. That'll go nicely with Daily Trials, which gives players two daily quests to help them earn helpful items. All of this goes a long way towards addressing some of the criticisms we touched on back in our review. The Camp Update will be available absolutely free to all players.

The Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC is available right now on all platforms. This and the previous Jungle Awakens DLC are available to anyone with the Hero Pass and anyone who has the Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition. Those promise the Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter DLCs, but only those for now. No word on whether this is the final stop for the Minecraft Dungeons DLC train. As for the Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, that is now available physically in stores. For more information, visit the Minecraft Dungeons website.