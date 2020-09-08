Bugsnax interview of the century with Philip Tibitoski of Young Horses We are talking Bugsnax with Philip Tibitoski, the co-founder and president of Bugsnax developer Young Horses.

Kinda bug and kinda snack, the upcoming indie game Bugsnax has captured the hearts and minds of gamers throughout the entire galaxy. We caught up with Young Horses Co-founder and President Philip Tibitoski to talk about Bugsnax. The indie studio behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch is finally coming back with a brand new intellectual property. The new title has been part of the gaming conversation all summer long, but there are still so many unknowns about Bugsnax. Please take a look at this exclusive hour-long interview. It's the story of the century.

This interview features a wide range of topics. We start out talking about Young Horses' first game Octodad and how they got to where they are today. Philip also gives us some details on games that they drew inspiration from for Bugsnax. We also talk about the challenges of developing Bugsnax during the COVID-19 pandemic and many more interesting topics. We ask Philip about the decision to launch on Epic Games Store and PS5, as well as bother him about the inevitable Switch port.

Bugsnax is set to release on PS5 and Epic Games Store later this year.

