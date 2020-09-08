New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Bugsnax interview of the century with Philip Tibitoski of Young Horses

We are talking Bugsnax with Philip Tibitoski, the co-founder and president of Bugsnax developer Young Horses.
Asif Khan
1

Kinda bug and kinda snack, the upcoming indie game Bugsnax has captured the hearts and minds of gamers throughout the entire galaxy. We caught up with Young Horses Co-founder and President Philip Tibitoski to talk about Bugsnax. The indie studio behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch is finally coming back with a brand new intellectual property. The new title has been part of the gaming conversation all summer long, but there are still so many unknowns about Bugsnax. Please take a look at this exclusive hour-long interview. It's the story of the century.

This interview features a wide range of topics. We start out talking about Young Horses' first game Octodad and how they got to where they are today. Philip also gives us some details on games that they drew inspiration from for Bugsnax. We also talk about the challenges of developing Bugsnax during the COVID-19 pandemic and many more interesting topics. We ask Philip about the decision to launch on Epic Games Store and PS5, as well as bother him about the inevitable Switch port. 

It's the story of the century!
It's the story of the century!

There is a lot of Bugsnax coverage already on Shacknews.com that you can check out:

Bugsnax is set to release on PS5 and Epic Games Store later this year. Head over to the official Bugsnax website to sign up for their mailing list and keep it locked on Shacknews for even more coverage leading up to the game's launch. 

Are you excited about Bugsnax? Let us know your thoughts in the Shacknews Chatty thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola