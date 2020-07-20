Bugsnax theme gets iam8bit 7-inch single vinyl, available to download & stream now Musical group Kero Kero Bonito performed the Bugsnax theme during the Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest presentation, and now the full song is available through multiple sources.

The Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest presentation had a lot of interesting indie games up for showcase, and it all began with the song that’s been in gaming’s collective head since we first heard it on the PlayStation 5 showcase. Musical group Kero Kero Bonito played a full-length version of the Bugsnax theme for the presentation, but that’s not all. The single is coming to a strawberry-scented 7-inch vinyl via iam8bit and is available for download and stream on most platforms now.

Kero Kero Bonito performed the lovely and quirky little single “It’s Bugsnax!” during the Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest livestream on July 20, 2020. We got to see all members of the musical group doing their thing via a social distanced performance full of light and charm. More than that, it was the extended version of the song featuring the full fun of the Bugsnax mood put on display in the game’s reveal during June’s lengthy PlayStation 5 game and console reveal livestream. You can see the song performance below.

Here it is: The world premiere performance of It’s Bugsnax! by @kerokerobonito #SummerGameFest 🐛🍓 pic.twitter.com/EKENcUP3V2 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) July 20, 2020

That wasn’t all Kero Kero Bonito and Summer Game Fest had for us. Shortly after the performance, Kero Kero Bonito and iam8bit announced a 7-inch vinyl featuring the Bugsnax theme. Up for pre-order now on the iam8bit website, the 7-inch single vinyl features screen-printed art on the vinyl and a strawberry-scented album jacket, as well as art by Young Horses (the studio behind Bugsnax) and Kero Kero Bonito. The vinyl is expected to launch sometime in Q4 of 2020. Moreover, the single is also now available for download and stream on multiple platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and more.

Bugsnax has continued to lurk in the periphery of our minds since the game’s reveal and Kero Kero Bonito has a lot to do with that, so it’s great to see the group get their due on the Summer Game Fest Day of the Devs stream. Rest assured, we’ll be talkin’ ‘bout Bugsnax for quite a while as we await its launch this holiday 2020.