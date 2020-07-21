Kero Kero Bonito - It's Bugsnax theme song lyrics A quick look at the full Bugsnax theme song lyrics so you can sing the catchiest song on the planet with expertise.

Bugsnax has been taking the world by storm since its original reveal for the PlayStation 5. On top of offering an intriguing and unique-looking game for players to dive into, the game’s theme song is also super catchy. If you’ve been trying to memorize the lyrics to Kero Kero Bonito’s “It’s Bugsnax”, then we can help.

Kero Kero Bonito - It’s Bugsnax theme song lyrics

Before we dive into the It’s Bugsnax theme song lyrics, let’s just take a moment to appreciate Bugsnax itself. As noted above, the game was originally revealed for the PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2020, during one of Sony’s big PS5 reveal events. Not too much is known about the overall plot of the game just yet, but we do know that it will include a plethora of bugs and snacks fused together into Bugsnax.

We're not responsible for you getting the "It's Bugsnax" theme song lyrics stuck in your head all day.

Anyway, enough of that blathering, here are the full "It’s Bugsnax" theme song lyrics from Kero Kero Bonito:

Kinda bug and kinda snack

Try to catch 'em in your trap

Feed somebody and you'll see

We are whatever we eat

Find 'em hiding in the sand

Tearing up a ketchup patch

Come to Snaktooth Island and

Discover it's Bugsnax I heard that somewhere far off in the ocean

There lies an island where the creatures roam

A famed explorer tells me they're delicious and yet

They're hitherto unknown You might think it sounds impossible

'Til you've seen a carrot crawl Kinda bug and kinda snack

Try to catch 'em in your trap

Feed somebody and you'll see

We are whatever we eat

Find 'em hiding in the sand

Tearing up a ketchup patch

Come to Snaktooth Island and

Discover it's Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

It's Bugsnax

Oh-oo-oh

Talkin' 'bout Bugsnax

Oh-oo-oh

It's Bugsnax And if the rumour's not complete baloney

Then it's the story of the century

So grab a journal listen up and make some new friends

To solve the mystery An expedition thirteen-strong

Of Grumpuses who all set off

Seeking out a better life

On Snaktooth Island they did find

A tasty quest to fill the hole

That many feel inside their soul

Venture deep to reach the truth

And maybe you'll learn something too You might think it sounds impossible

'Til you've seen a sandwich climb a wall Kinda bug and kinda snack

Try to catch 'em in your trap

Feed somebody and you'll see

We are whatever we eat

Find 'em hiding in the sand

Tearing up a ketchup patch

Come to Snaktooth Island and

Discover it's Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

It's Bugsnax

Oh-oo-oh

Talkin' 'bout Bugsnax

Oh-oo-oh

It's Bugsnax

Oh-oo-oh

Everyone's talkin' 'bout Bugsnax

It's Bugsnax

There you have it! Those are the full It’s Bugsnax theme song lyrics from Kero Kero Bonito. You can stream the song right now if you want to listen to it even more. For additional info on the game, be sure to keep your eyes glued to our Bugsnax topic.