Evening Reading - August 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Marvel's Avengers open beta impressions: Some assembly required
- Suicide Squad game teased for reveal by Rocksteady later this August
- All announcements, trailers, and reveals from PlayStation State of Play August 2020
- New Best Friend Forever gameplay footage is a good boy, yes it is
- Download the Bugsnax Instagram Effect to find out which Bugsnak you are
- Doom Eternal DLC The Ancient Gods Part One revealed at QuakeCon 2020
- 4YMM levels are the best thing going in Super Mario Maker 2 today
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 7: First FF7 Remake discount
- Yes, you can pet the dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 7: QuakeCon At Home Sale
- Shack Chat: Which hero do you want to see come to Marvel's Avengers?
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Bugsnax is actually a horror game? 🤔— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 7, 2020
Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/6BgleD2Ckc
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
These two guys just heard In The Air Tonight for the first time
Two teenagers discovering In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins goes exactly how you’d expect 🔥🎧pic.twitter.com/ltdwsGUhVc— BroBible (@BroBible) August 7, 2020
Phil Collins is timeless.
This dog deserves all the bowls
My little rescue dog breaks my heart. He still can’t get over having his very own bowl. pic.twitter.com/mrlJ9cIRkb— ErUpstairs (@ErUpstairs) August 5, 2020
They are good dogs, Brent.
Friendly reminder from Black Shadow
I just plan to eliminate anyone who stands between me and the prize. Simple as that.— ブラック・シャドー (@BS30_bot) August 7, 2020
We could use more of this guy's attitude around here.
Stephen King made a funny
A priest, a minster, and a rabbit walk into a bar. The rabbit says, "I think I'm a typo."— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 6, 2020
Pretty funny.
Hero of Time
He’s doing his best pic.twitter.com/q64YxmpbGy— Kyle (@KyleThatKyle) August 6, 2020
We're all counting on you, doggo.
Fun with raytracing
Now, that's pretty impressive 🤯https://t.co/lV9WRTKB7Y pic.twitter.com/2zwsI69spA— Corentin (@Cor3ntin) August 6, 2020
Pretty neat.
Billy Nye is near
August 7, 2020
Science!
Finally a PS5 that doesn't look like trash
Yeah its Friday fan art time and this goes to @DCBatman and the amazing guys at @DCComics please support both @PlayStation #PS5 #xboxpope #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/YvuPyJypj0— POPeART (@XboxPope) August 7, 2020
It's Batman!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
Lola Cereal System, when? pic.twitter.com/htQpaAeVhS— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 7, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 7, 2020