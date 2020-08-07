Yes, you can pet the dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo What good would a game with dogs in it truly be if you couldn't pet them, after all?

If you're going to put dogs in your game, you'd better be prepared to do it right. It looks like Bethesda and Tango GameWorks' upcoming action-adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo is going to go the distance, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

During today's QuakeCon at Home presentation, the Tokyo-centered game was shown to include plenty of opportunities for players to pet the dogs roaming around in Tokyo. In fact, there's a whole trailer about it that will put a smile on your face and a song in your heart. We love doggos. You can see all that action in the heartwarming trailer below. If you're having a bad day, just take comfort in the fact that these dogs won't go unpetted.

We got to see some of the first gameplay from Ghostwire: Tokyo earlier in June 2020, which showed off that the game takes place in a world where some sort of strange event has caused bizarre disappearances. Around 99 percent of the population has been seemingly whisked away somewhere. There are dogs left, however, and that's the most important thing, obviously. It will be a first-person adventure title that has you relying on your mix of psychic abilities and perception that you'll use to figure out what's going on in the city. Spoiler alert: It's related to the supernatural.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is headed to both PlayStation 5 and PC in 2021, and we can't wait to get our hands on all of those adorable dogs. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates as well as plenty more dogs...like Lola, our Chairpet.