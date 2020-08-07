Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 7: First FF7 Remake discount

It's the beginning of August and the PlayStation Summer Sale is still going, although it's undergone a few changes. A number of the games that were on sale have rotated out, making room for a new batch of games. Among the games included is Final Fantasy 7 Remake. And yes, this is the first major digital sale for Square Enix's outstanding reimagining of the classic story. So if you've been waiting for a chance to jump in and also save a few bucks in the process, your time has finally arrived.

Elsewhere, it's QuakeCon season! You might have heard based on some of the news pieces we've posted. (As well as through some of our snark on social media.) But yes, QuakeCon is here and that means a giant QuakeCon sale across all three console makers. PlayStation has folded Bethesda games into their Summer Sale, Xbox has a dedicated QuakeCon sale that features a full Arkane collection, and Nintendo is offering up their Bethesda ports. And if you think the ports are a bad thing, then you've obviously never played that DOOM port, which holds up quite nicely.

Pokken Tournament is still on sale for Switch for those who didn't get it last week. And the monthly freebies have rotated, so if you haven't gotten in on the Fall Guys craze, now's the time to get it on PlayStation 4.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Xbox is holding a BIG GAMING WEEKEND for everybody! Enjoy free access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, as well as games like Borderlands 3, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and ARK: Survival Evolved. Visit Xbox.com for more details.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch