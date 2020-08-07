Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 7: First FF7 Remake discount

It's the beginning of August and the PlayStation Summer Sale is still going, although it's undergone a few changes. A number of the games that were on sale have rotated out, making room for a new batch of games. Among the games included is Final Fantasy 7 Remake. And yes, this is the first major digital sale for Square Enix's outstanding reimagining of the classic story. So if you've been waiting for a chance to jump in and also save a few bucks in the process, your time has finally arrived.
Elsewhere, it's QuakeCon season! You might have heard based on some of the news pieces we've posted. (As well as through some of our snark on social media.) But yes, QuakeCon is here and that means a giant QuakeCon sale across all three console makers. PlayStation has folded Bethesda games into their Summer Sale, Xbox has a dedicated QuakeCon sale that features a full Arkane collection, and Nintendo is offering up their Bethesda ports. And if you think the ports are a bad thing, then you've obviously never played that DOOM port, which holds up quite nicely.
Pokken Tournament is still on sale for Switch for those who didn't get it last week. And the monthly freebies have rotated, so if you haven't gotten in on the Fall Guys craze, now's the time to get it on PlayStation 4.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Portal Knights - FREE!
- Dunk Lords - FREE!
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $14.99 (25% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Xbox is holding a BIG GAMING WEEKEND for everybody! Enjoy free access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, as well as games like Borderlands 3, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and ARK: Survival Evolved. Visit Xbox.com for more details.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Gears 5 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rocket Arena - $5.99 (80% off)
- Subnautica - $20.99 (30% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Alt History Collection - $31.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox One QuakeCon Sale.
- Metro Exodus - $13.19 (67% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $11.99 (80% off)
- EA Sports NHL 20 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/2)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - $39.59 (34% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rocket Arena - $5.09 (83% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $22.49 (25% off) (FREE TRIAL for a limited time)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $11.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $9.89 (67% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $9.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $14.79 (63% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus - $13.99 (65% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $14.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Terraria: PS4 Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack (Season Five) - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Pokken Tournament DX - $41.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEK until 8/4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM (1993) - $2.49 (50% off)
- DOOM II (Classic) - $2.49 (50% off)
- DOOM 3 - $4.99 (50% off)
- DOOM 64 - $2.49 (50% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $13.99 (30% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.80 (75% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge - $11.99 (40% off)
- American Fugitive - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Slender: The Arrival - $1.99 (80% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $9.80 (34% off)
- Guilty Gear - $6.90 (31% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Late Shift - $6.49 (50% off)
- Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 7: First FF7 Remake discount