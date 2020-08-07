Doom Eternal DLC The Ancient Gods Part One revealed at QuakeCon 2020 Rip and tear into the heavens with the first story expansion for Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal launched earlier this year, continuing the story of 2016’s reboot of the FPS franchise. Though the sequel didn’t reach the same levels of acclaim as its predecessor, Doom Eternal still fared pretty well with critics and fans. The Doom Slayer’s adventure isn’t over quite yet, as publisher Bethesda has revealed The Ancient Gods Part One, the first major story expansion for Doom Eternal during QuakeCon 2020.

Following its cancellation over coronavirus concerns, QuakeCon 2020 made the shift to an all digital event with QuakeCon at Home. During the welcome to QuakeCon segment, id Software unveiled The Ancient Gods Part One. The expansion picks right up at the end of Doom Eternal’s campaign.

“Hell was ripped, Heaven was torn, and the Slayer’s legend grew. Your rampage of destruction saved humanity from extinction, but it came at a cost. Now there’s an imbalance of power in the heavens, and the true ruler of the Doom universe must rise to set things right.” Said a developer on the game.

That’s about all we’re told in regards to the upcoming DLC for Doom Eternal. There’s also a cinematic trailer that debuted during the presentation, showcasing some of the locations and enemies that players will encounter in the expansion.

Today was the first day of QuakeCon at Home, and the Doom Eternal announcement is the first of what will surely be several major announcements out of the event. Though it still goes by the name QuakeCon, the event has spread to cover the range of Bethesda’s properties. For the latest news, stick with us here at Shacknews.