QuakeCon 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns It looks like QuakeCon 2020 in August is the latest event to be canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is pretty much shutting down all fun in 2020 it seems. Though many efforts have been made to support relief efforts and stop the spread of the disease, its effects continue to ripple through various industries. QuakeCon takes place in August, but the yearly giant LAN party and gaming event wasn’t far enough away to avoid issues. QuakeCon 2020 has officially been canceled.

The announcement of QuakeCon 2020’s cancellation was made on the QuakeCon Twitter on March 31, 2020. According to the organizers, while the state of the pandemic is a complete unknown in August, it still effects any efforts to prepare leading up to it.

“We don’t know what the state of the pandemic will be this August,” the statement reads. “We do know it won’t be possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success.”

It’s especially hard-hitting, considering this was the 25th anniversary of QuakeCon as an event, having become one of the biggest Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) gaming events in the world and an always-interesting look at what Bethesda, id Software, and others had in store.

An update on QuakeCon 2020: pic.twitter.com/1FYUauI7PY — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) March 31, 2020

We at Shacknews are especially sorry to hear that QuakeCon has joined the ever growing list of events affected by COVID-19. Having begun as a Quake site, QuakeCon is a big part of our yearly activities, and especially in recent years with events such as the Great Quakeholio Tournaments. The issues with hosting QuakeCon are entirely understandable given the situation with COVID-19 this year. Nonetheless, it’s more than a little disappointing. 2021 feels quite far away at this moment in time.

Regardless, the announcement mentions that given the importance this year has to QuakeCon, the organizers will explore other opportunities to celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon in lieu of the usual gathering at the Gaylord Hotel and Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more on what QuakeCon and its organizers are planning for us later this year.