Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 7: QuakeCon At Home Sale

Welcome to Shacknews! For those unfamiliar with the history of this website, we started out as a fan site for all things Quake. We were the great Quakeholio! So whenever QuakeCon rolls around, it's a special occasion for this website. If you missed the news, QuakeCon At Home is going down right now and what that means for you is that everything Bethesda is on sale this weekend. That includes the DOOM franchise, the Fallout franchise, the Wolfenstein franchise, and, yes indeed, the Quake franchise. You can find sales on Steam, GOG.com, Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, Gamersgate, and even Bethesda's own website.

In other news, Borderlands 3 is free-to-play on Steam this weekend. Overwatch has kicked off its Summer Games event, meaning that's getting a sale on Battle.net. The best of EA is on sale across Origin and Green Man Gaming. And the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition has its best price ever over on Fanatical, where supplies are limited.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Bethesda

To celebrate QuakeCon, Bethesda is giving away free copies of the original Quake! Open the Bethesda launcher to claim your copy.

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Fanatical has kicked off its Summer Sale. Spend $10 and receive a select bonus game absolutely free!

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code AUGUST10 to receive 10% off of your regular-priced purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Vampyr, Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Collection, Wargroove, Call of Cthulhu, Little Big Workshop, Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, Automachef, Through the Darkest of Times, American Fugitive, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, We Were Here Together, and A Case of Distrust. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before September 4.

Pay $1 or more for Psychonauts, the Double Fine Adventure Complete Series Deluxe Edition, Amnesia Fortnight 2012, Amnesia Fortnight 2014, and Amnesia Fortnight 2017. Pay more than the average $8.78 for Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, Massive Chalice, and Costume Quest. Pay $9 or more to also receive RAD, GNOG, 140, THOTH, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Gang Beasts, KIDS, Full Throttle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Headlander. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for Kathy Rain, Tormentor X Punisher, and GoNNER BLuEBERRY EDiTION. Pay more than the average $7.70 for Whispers of a Machine, Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition, and Kingdom. Pay $12 or more to also receive Mosaic, Night Call, and Bad North: Jotunn Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Kingdom Two Crowns. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for Arma X: Anniversary Edition, Fairy Tales About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya, Take on Mars, Carrier Command: Gaea Mission, and Take On Helicopters. Pay more than the average $17.35 for Arma 3, Y Lands Exploration Pack, UFO: Afterlight, and Original War. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Arma 3 Apex, Jets, Tac-Ops Mission Pack, and Marksmen DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam