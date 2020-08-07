Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 7: QuakeCon At Home Sale

Welcome to Shacknews! For those unfamiliar with the history of this website, we started out as a fan site for all things Quake. We were the great Quakeholio! So whenever QuakeCon rolls around, it's a special occasion for this website. If you missed the news, QuakeCon At Home is going down right now and what that means for you is that everything Bethesda is on sale this weekend. That includes the DOOM franchise, the Fallout franchise, the Wolfenstein franchise, and, yes indeed, the Quake franchise. You can find sales on Steam, GOG.com, Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, Gamersgate, and even Bethesda's own website.
In other news, Borderlands 3 is free-to-play on Steam this weekend. Overwatch has kicked off its Summer Games event, meaning that's getting a sale on Battle.net. The best of EA is on sale across Origin and Green Man Gaming. And the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition has its best price ever over on Fanatical, where supplies are limited.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Bethesda
To celebrate QuakeCon, Bethesda is giving away free copies of the original Quake! Open the Bethesda launcher to claim your copy.
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Prey - $12.00 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $13.20 (67% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Quake III Arena - $3.00 (70% off)
- QuakeCon is going on right now! Check out everything featured in the Bethesda Store's QuakeCon Sale.
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.95 (40% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- StarCraft Cartooned (requires StarCraft Remastered) - $7.49 (25% off)
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: Nova Covert Ops Bundle - $7.49 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- 3 out of 10 - FREE until 8/13
- Wilmont's Warehouse - FREE until 8/13
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
Fanatical
Fanatical has kicked off its Summer Sale. Spend $10 and receive a select bonus game absolutely free!
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition [UPlay] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Summer Sale
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Dark Souls: Remastered [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $51.99 (48% off)
- The Yakuza Bundle [Steam] - $26.49 (62% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $5.74 (77% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction [Steam] - $7.19 (82% off)
- Torchlight I + II [Steam] - $3.99 (88% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Uno [UPlay] - $2.79 (72% off)
- More from the Fanatical Summer Sale.
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.67 (60% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.39 (68% off)
GamersGate
- DOOM Eternal - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $20.00 (50% off)
- Control [Epic] - $33.92 (43% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (67% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Quake 4 - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the GOG.com QuakeCon Sale.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Coffee Talk - $10.39 (20% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Owlboy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Killer is Dead Nightmare Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code AUGUST10 to receive 10% off of your regular-priced purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 Wastelanders - $19.98 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Rage 2 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection [Steam] - $24.00 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming QuakeCon Sale.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $14.24 (29% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $28.50 (52% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $14.06 (65% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $14.06 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.40 (62% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition [Origin] - $19.00 (52% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming EA Publisher Sale.
- Them's Fightin' Herds [Steam] - $9.04 (40% off)
- Void Bastards [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- PC Building Simulator [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Vampyr, Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Collection, Wargroove, Call of Cthulhu, Little Big Workshop, Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, Automachef, Through the Darkest of Times, American Fugitive, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, We Were Here Together, and A Case of Distrust. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before September 4.
Pay $1 or more for Psychonauts, the Double Fine Adventure Complete Series Deluxe Edition, Amnesia Fortnight 2012, Amnesia Fortnight 2014, and Amnesia Fortnight 2017. Pay more than the average $8.78 for Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, Massive Chalice, and Costume Quest. Pay $9 or more to also receive RAD, GNOG, 140, THOTH, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Gang Beasts, KIDS, Full Throttle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Headlander. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for Kathy Rain, Tormentor X Punisher, and GoNNER BLuEBERRY EDiTION. Pay more than the average $7.70 for Whispers of a Machine, Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition, and Kingdom. Pay $12 or more to also receive Mosaic, Night Call, and Bad North: Jotunn Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Kingdom Two Crowns. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for Arma X: Anniversary Edition, Fairy Tales About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya, Take on Mars, Carrier Command: Gaea Mission, and Take On Helicopters. Pay more than the average $17.35 for Arma 3, Y Lands Exploration Pack, UFO: Afterlight, and Original War. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Arma 3 Apex, Jets, Tac-Ops Mission Pack, and Marksmen DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Rage 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - $38.99 (35% off)
- Quake Offering Pack [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's QuakeCon Sale.
- Better Together Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- A Way Out [Origin] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria [Steam] - $3.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Guacamelee 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Better Together Sale.
- Ubisoft Hits
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $11.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Hits Sale.
- Versus Evil Publisher Week
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Wintermoor Tactics Club [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Habitat [Steam] - $1.49 (90% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Versus Evil Publisher Sale.
Origin
- Games Galore Sale
- Rocket Arena - $4.99 (83% off)
- Rocket Arena Mythic Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $16.66 (67% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $23.99 (60% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $13.99 (65% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- The Sims 4 Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Origin Games Galore Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Co-Op Sale
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $27.00 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Co-Op Sale.
Steam
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/12 at 10AM PT)
- QuakeCon Sale
- QuakeCon 2020 Bundle (DOOM Eternal + Fallout 76 + Rage 2 + Wolfenstein: Youngblood) - $69.24 (64% off)
- DOOM Franchise Bundle (DOOM Eternal + DOOM 2016 + Doom 3 BFG Edition + DOOM 64 + Doom Classic Collection) - $72.85 (51% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection (Arx Fatalis + Dishonored Definitive Edition + Prey + Dishonored 2 + Dishonored: Death of the Outsider + Dark Messiah of Might & Magic) - $35.09 (74% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Summer Bundle (Skyrim Special Edition + Oblivion GOTY Deluxe + Morrowind GOTY Edition) - $21.30 (72% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Alt History Collection (The New Order + The Old Blood + The New Colossus + Youngblood) - $31.28 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE TRIAL until 8/19 at 10AM PT)
- The Quake Collection (Quake w/Scourge of Armagon & Dissolution of Eternity Mission Packs + Quake II w/Ground Zero & The Reckoning Mission Packs + Quake III Arena + Quake III Team Arena) - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from Steam's QuakeCon Sale.
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition - $22.48 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/10 at 10AM PT)
- Invisible Inc. - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $19.79 (34% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Audica: Rhythm Shooter [VR headset required] - $20.09 (33% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 7: QuakeCon At Home Sale