Shacknews Dump - July 17, 2020 Them Microsoft and Sony folks are back at it again with big moves and so are we. It's time to move another big Shacknews Dump.

The news can’t stop, won’t stop, might stop someday, but until it does, someone had to deliver the payload of hot gaming stories each week. Thankfully, it’s time for an all-new edition of the Shacknews Dump.

On this July 17 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Sony and Microsoft had plenty to share about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively. Nintendo isn’t out of the picture though either this week. Are the appearances of several new Japanese Twitter accounts seemingly linked to official channels just a fluke or are they indicative of some very important game announcements ahead for Nintendo? Meanwhile, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and more want to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic and if you just send them a ton of BitCoin at strangely the same address… Yeah, don’t. Their Twitters were hacked and some pilfers got away with a ton of money before Twitter itself stepped in.

All this and more is coming at you on today’s Shacknews Dump, which you can check out at 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel or just watch in the video embed below.

Here’s the rundown of what’s coming on today’s Shacknews Dump.

As always, we’d like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for your support in all of the things we do here at Shacknews. Whether you throw a little bit of your hard-earned money our way or just hit that follow button or comment, you help make this fun and continually allow us to bring interesting projects to the table. As a reminder, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you actually get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you will. If by chance you’d like to throw it our way, we’d happily accept it. Need help with that? Follow our guide on linking your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts.

When you gotta go, you gotta go, and us? We’re ready to go. So we hope you’re ready too as we all brace ourselves for another tightly packed Shacknews Dump.