Sony roughly doubling PS5 launch supply to meet gaming demand during COVID-19 pandemic Reportedly, Sony is looking to have around 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles ready by the end of 2020 to keep up with increased gaming demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, continuous manufacture and possible delay in the technology and gaming industry have always been issues looming just overhead. Sony and its upcoming PlayStation 5 console are not exempt from these concerns and they expressed as much earlier in the year when the coronavirus was arguably at its worst. That said, the demand for gaming has also skyrocketed in the pandemic and Sony has aimed to meet that demand head-on, reportedly doubling manufacture efforts of the PS5 to prepare around 10 million units for sale by 2020’s end.

Sony’s reported increased initiative in PS5 manufacturing and supply comes from sources familiar with the technology giant’s plans, as reported by Bloomberg. Though official Sony spokespersons declined to comment on the matter, sources close to Sony apparently revealed that the company is rapidly increasing efforts with its component suppliers, assembly lines, and other factors of output to meet the increased demand for gaming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delivery may still prove to be an issue for the company, but with the redoubled efforts, the company is apparently aiming to elevate its output from around 6 million to 10 million units by the end of 2020.

The launch of both disk drive and digital versions of the PlayStation 5 is expected to be pushed to 10 million units by end of 2020, says sources at Sony.

This runs counter to previous reports back in April in which sources close to Sony disclosed that the company could be facing manufacture limitations due to high production costs and increasingly difficult logistics related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Sony has remained dedicated to staying on track for PS5’s holiday 2020 launch, and these latest reports indicate that not only is that true, but Sony is going harder than ever to ensure the PS5 console is readily available for customers at the end of this year.

Time will tell if there are any other issues for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X due to delivery or other COVID-19-related issues. Even so, for the time being, Sony’s efforts towards launching the PS5 are boding a bit better for the availability of the console come holiday 2020. Be sure to follow our latest PS5 coverage and stay tuned for further news and information leading up to the launch.