Almost every Xbox One game will be backwards compatible on the Series X at launch

Phil Spencer shares new information on backwards compatibility on the Series X.
Donovan Erskine
2

Microsoft is currently gearing up for its reveal event on July 23, where the company is set to showcase several new games coming to the Series X. During this event, we expect to also learn more details about the next-generation console itself. Ahead of the showcase, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer shared an open letter to fans detailing both the current and future state of Xbox, revealing several new details about the Series X in the process. 

The extensive message from Phil Spencer was published on the official Xbox website. Titled “You Are the Future of Gaming,” Spencer talks about the transition from the current generation of gaming to the next. A common concern among fans when moving onto new hardware is the fear that their older games will be lost to time, rendered unplayable on the new console. In his post, Spencer confirms that every Xbox One game will be compatible on the Xbox Series X at launch, except for Kinect games. 

“It’s our intent for all Xbox One games that do not require Kinect to play on Xbox Series X at the launch of the console.” the post reads. This is huge, as it had previously been unclear just how many Xbox One titles would be available to play on the Series X. Microsoft has been making strides to improve backwards compatibility throughout the Xbox One’s life span, and this seems like the next major leap. Of course, Spencer states that these games will both look and play better on the new hardware.

This news comes just one week before Microsoft’s big Xbox event on July 23. As of now, all we know for sure is that the event will give us our first look at Halo Infinite’s campaign. There’s sure to be plenty of unexpected reveals and surprises, and you can read all about them once they drop right here on Shacknews.

