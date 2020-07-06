Xbox Games Showcase event coming July 23 A look at what's coming to the Xbox Series X is set to arrive later this month.

With the current generation of consoles coming to a close, fans are highly anticipating the release of the Xbox Series X and PS5 later this year. In the absence of E3 and other major gaming events, companies have taken to their own digital conferences to show off their latest games and products. It looks like we’ll be seeing new Xbox Series X games sooner rather than later, as Microsoft has announced an Xbox Games Showcase for July 23.

The announcement comes by way of the official Xbox Twitter account. The showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, and will have a pre show starting an hour earlier on Summer Game Fest with Geoff Keighley. We knew that Microsoft was planning on having another event at some point in July, as previously stated by the company, but now we’ve got some concrete details.

With the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase focused on first-party titles, we can expect to learn a lot more about 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite. Microsoft’s plans for exclusives on the Xbox Series X are still pretty shrouded in mystery, so it’s likely we’ll get some insight into their newest projects during the event. Last year at E3, Microsoft announced the acquisition of several new studios, who’ve presumably been working on new titles for the Series X.

We recently learned all about Sony’s PS5 lineup, as well as a first look at the console during their “The Future of Gaming” event back in June. Fans are still holding their breath waiting to hear a price tag for the next gen consoles, perhaps that information will arrive during Microsoft’s reveal. We here at Shacknews will be watching alongside you when the Xbox Games Showcase goes down on July 23.