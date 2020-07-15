Elon Musk, Apple, Bill Gates, and more hacked on Twitter by Bitcoin scammers A massive twitter attack is underway and some high-profile accounts have been compromised.

Several major Twitter accounts, such as Apple, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Uber have all been compromised as a result of a large-scale Twitter attack by Bitcoin scammers. The hackers are using the opportunity to attempt to scam the millions upon millions of followers amassed by those hacked. It’s unclear what susceptibility led to these hacks.

The list of names goes on and on. Presidential candidate Joe Biden, Kanye West (former presidential candidate), and Jeff Bezos are among the countless number of notable accounts that were hacked in the massive attack on Twitter that went down on July 15, 2020. Many are suspecting this hack to be a result of the Twitter platform itself being compromised, rather than individual attacks.

All of the hacked profiles are posting the same string of tweets, urging followers to send bitcoin to a specific address. This goes without saying, but we advise you not to interact with any of the information or links posted from these compromised accounts.

There are a ton of conflicting reports going around as to the cause and the culprit of the ongoing attack on Twitter. We’ll be updating this article with the latest information on the situation as it becomes available.

Developing...