Evening Reading - June 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- E4 2020: Slasher on getting paid what you are worth
- Valorant review - A worthy endeavor
- E4 2020: Shack Staff's favorite E3 booths
- Halo 3: ODST Firefight coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection this summer
- E4 2020: Phoenix Labs talks Dauntless and the Call of the Void DLC gameplay update
- E4 2020: Disjunction developer on creating the stealth RPG
- E4 2020: Disintegration developers talk strategy and gameplay
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night whips out 2020 DLC roadmap
- E4 2020: Shack Staff's favorite E3 trailers
- Disintegration review: Troubleshooting
- SteelSeries Nimbus+ review: Supercharge your mobile games
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hero of Time
June 11, 2020
Marc played Baltimore last night. He is killing it on his tour! We are very proud.
First show of the drive-in tour is tonight at Bengie’s in Baltimore. I’m the only musician in America on tour right now...this shit is fucking bizarre. I’m so excited to play!!! And look mom, I have a tour bus :) pic.twitter.com/B2ccEFTnlB— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) June 9, 2020
High Quality Internet Video Content
VOLUME UUUUPPPPPPPPPP pic.twitter.com/jwmUBvK6p8— Merrin, Just a Jar of Angry Bees (@merrinish) June 10, 2020
A racoon named Governor. I rest my case.
Honk!
Is this #chiptune? pic.twitter.com/GXVZfkBgCY— Flipping The Bird - Circuit Bird 🔌 🐦 BLM (@CircuitBird) June 9, 2020
This is also a solid Internet video.
Don't play that way
“If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way...BREAK! 🐐 @Jumpman23 #TheLastDance— Drew Maddux (@DrewMaddux) May 13, 2020
pic.twitter.com/nQz5oGEeYP
Did you catch The Last Dance with Turnips - Episode 1 at Shacknews E4?
The wait is over. E4 is HERE! The action kicks off in just 1 hour over on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE pic.twitter.com/BkrzmJkOye— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 9, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 10, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? I got stopped by a police officer as I was leaving the Shacknews office.
I got stopped by the police in the parking lot of @shacknews just now. They blocked me in. “Just wanted to make sure I was the owner of the office.” The one that I had just walked out of and locked up... he didn’t beat my ass tho, so that is a plus. Probably cuz I am not black.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 11, 2020
Let us know how you are doing in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 10, 2020