Evening Reading - June 10, 2020

ICE-T will be live on Shacknews Twitch tomorrow at 6 PM ET!

Hero of Time

Marc played Baltimore last night. He is killing it on his tour! We are very proud.

First show of the drive-in tour is tonight at Bengie’s in Baltimore. I’m the only musician in America on tour right now...this shit is fucking bizarre. I’m so excited to play!!! And look mom, I have a tour bus :) pic.twitter.com/B2ccEFTnlB — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) June 9, 2020

High Quality Internet Video Content

VOLUME UUUUPPPPPPPPPP pic.twitter.com/jwmUBvK6p8 — Merrin, Just a Jar of Angry Bees (@merrinish) June 10, 2020

A racoon named Governor. I rest my case.

Honk!

Is this #chiptune? pic.twitter.com/GXVZfkBgCY — Flipping The Bird - Circuit Bird 🔌 🐦 BLM (@CircuitBird) June 9, 2020

This is also a solid Internet video.

Don't play that way

Did you catch The Last Dance with Turnips - Episode 1 at Shacknews E4?

The wait is over. E4 is HERE! The action kicks off in just 1 hour over on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE pic.twitter.com/BkrzmJkOye — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 9, 2020

Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? I got stopped by a police officer as I was leaving the Shacknews office.

I got stopped by the police in the parking lot of @shacknews just now. They blocked me in. “Just wanted to make sure I was the owner of the office.” The one that I had just walked out of and locked up... he didn’t beat my ass tho, so that is a plus. Probably cuz I am not black. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 11, 2020

